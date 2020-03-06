Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation cross-country skier Johnny Hagenbuch, 18, placed 20th of 73 starters during Wednesday’s 30-kilometer men‘s freestyle race at the 2020 FIS Nordic Junior World Ski Championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
This year’s Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Ski Tour men’s 34k skate champion Hagenbuch from Sun Valley Community School completed the six-lap mass start race in 1.17:28, 3:49 off the top pace.
Fellow Americans Gus Schumacher (5th, 1.14:35) and Luke Jager (19th, 1.17:25) from Alaska finished ahead of Hagenbuch. In the women’s 15k freestyle event, SVSEF’s Sydney Palmer-Leger, 18, held the midpoint lead, but DNFd.
The U.S. team of Hagenbuch, Schumacher, Jager and Ben Ogden will defend their 4x5k team relay gold medal in today’s final race for World Junior racers.
On Monday, Schumacher of Alaska Winter Stars won the three-lap, 10k men’s classic raceat Junior Worlds in Germany. Hagenbuch was 25th of 97 racers, 1:29 off the winning pace, and Palmer-Leger placed 43rd in women’s 5k classic.
