Gymnastics@

The Spirit n’ Motion Athletic School is the host school for the Idaho Excel State Gymnastics Championships April 1-2 at Wood River High School.

 Courtesy photo

The Idaho Xcel State Gymnastics Championships will be held April 1-2 at Wood River High School.

The meet will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 2.

“We have 24 gyms coming and 595 registered athletes of all levels coming to the event,” said Amanda Wilson, owner, director and head coach of the Spirit n’ Motion Athletic School, which has been operating since 2006. “This is a huge event for our community.”

Load comments