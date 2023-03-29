The Idaho Xcel State Gymnastics Championships will be held April 1-2 at Wood River High School.
The meet will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 1 and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 2.
“We have 24 gyms coming and 595 registered athletes of all levels coming to the event,” said Amanda Wilson, owner, director and head coach of the Spirit n’ Motion Athletic School, which has been operating since 2006. “This is a huge event for our community.”
Athletes will compete in the vault, bars, beam and floor exercise in flights.
“We have all of our 36 families involved in running the event all weekend,” Wilson said. “We will have over 50 volunteers setting up all of the equipment that arrives in a huge semi on Friday night. It is a major undertaking. It will be the same on tear down of the event as well.
“We will have nine different sessions of age groups and levels that will be competing—about 60-70 kids per session and each session lasts two to four hours long with a wonderful awards ceremony following each session. This is our final meet of the year in Idaho for all gymnasts in the state. All athletes had to prequalify to make it to the state event. Our athletes have been traveling to gymnastics meets in Idaho, Utah, and Cancun this year, one to three weekends a month since December. They have received so many top individual and team awards this season.”
Wilson said her organization hosted the event four years ago and there were 325 athletes.
“This event is twice the size this year,” she said. “It is proving difficult to fit competition into two full days. Everyone is looking forward to coming back.
“Our (SMAS) staff of eight is incredible and absolutely loves coaching these kids as well. We are lucky to have a wonderful team at SMAS. We are looking forward to bringing this event to our valley.”
The daily entry fees are $15 for adults, $10 for those ages 6-18 and 60-and-older, $5 for ages 3-5, free for those 2-and-under.
Saturday, April 1:
- Xcel Gold Junior (Born 9/30/2010 or later) Warm up at 8:15 a.m., awards 11 a.m.
- Xcel Gold Senior (Born before 9/30/2010) Warm up at 11:15 a.m., awards 2 p.m.
- Xcel Platinum (all ages) Warm up at 2:30 p.m., awards at 5:30 p.m.
- Xcel Diamond (all ages) Warm up at 6 p.m., awards at 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, April 2:
- Xcel Bronze Junior: (Born after 6/7/2014) Warm up at 8 a.m., awards at 9:35 a.m.
- Xcel Bronze Senior: (Born before 6/7/2014) Warm up at 9:50 a.m., awards at 11:25 a.m.
- Xcel Silver Child: (Born after 11/20/2012) Warm up at noon, awards at 2:05 p.m.
- Xcel Silver Junior: (Born between 7/04/2011-11/19/2012) Warm up at 2:20 p.m., awards at 4:25 p.m.
Xcel Silver Senior: (Born before 7/3/2011) Warm up at 4:40 p.m., awards at 6:45 p.m. ￼
