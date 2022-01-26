Gutter Snipes clip Sun Valley Suns

Facing stiff competition from Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Gutter Snipes—a team full of former NHL talent—the Sun Valley Elite A men’s hockey team had a tough Friday night but adjusted Saturday for a better showing.
However, neither night ended well for the Suns, who lost 7-2 on Friday, and 8-6 on Saturday.
Friday’s game was at times a tough one to watch for the 475 Suns fans that saw the show at Campion Ice House in Hailey. The Gutter Snipes struck early, going up 4-0 in the first period.
Sun Valley managed to net two goals: one unassisted from Ben Barton in the second period, and then another from Steve McCall scored with the assist from Trevor Thomas, but that was about it for the highlights for the Suns.
After Friday’s game, Suns head coach Ryan Enrico didn’t have much to say other than the obvious.
“They’re a good hockey team,” Enrico said. “When you spot a team of that caliber four goals, that’s a big hill to climb. We played hard for 60 minutes, so it wasn’t for a lack of effort. They’re good and we need to minimize our mistakes.”
Between the Wilmington Wheels and the Gutter Snipes, the Suns certainly got their workout with players that have a lot of professional minutes played so far in January. Highlighting the Snipes was Matt Gilroy, who played 225 NHL games from 2009-14 for the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens. Snipes goalie Mike Clemente (24 saves) played 107 games for Brown University.
Bobby Bowden (3-5 record) had 31 saves against the onslaught of offense. The East Coast Gutter Snipes also outshot the Suns, 38-27.
A well-rested Suns team then returned Saturday with a different game plan. Enrico had his guys playing a higher intensity on offense, and it showed. Even though the Suns wound up losing, Sun Valley outshot East Coast, 38-27, in front of 373 fans.
“It was a good effort for 60 minutes, and we nearly pulled it out,” Enrico said. “All of our guys played their hearts out this weekend.”
Saturday began much like Friday, with the Snipes building a 4-1 lead after the first period with the lone Suns goal coming from Max Tardy (3 points). By the end of the second, the Suns pulled the score to 5-3 behind goals from Spencer Brendel (2 points) and DJ Robinson (2 goals).
Enrico said the second period of Saturday’s game was the best hockey the Suns played all weekend. The third period was close behind.
“They bought into what we were trying to do,” Enrico said.
The Suns got Brandon McGovern back for Saturday night, which opened the Sun Valley attack. McGovern gave the Suns a rotation of talented lines to work with, and Enrico said his fourth line was the best unit that played all weekend.
The Suns added three goals in the third period to pull within an earshot of taking the game, 7-6, with goals from McCall, Robinson and McGovern. However, the Snipes iced the game with 14 seconds left in the game when Corey Elkins scored on an empty net.
At the net for the Suns was Matt Cooper (3-1), who finished the game with 19 saves and an assist.
The two-night sweep put the Suns (6-6) on a four-game skid. The silver lining to back-to-back tough weekends is that the rest of the schedule won’t seem so bad.
“That’s the best caliber we’re going to see all season by skills and hockey sense,” Enrico said.
Sun Valley will be on the road this weekend in Bozeman for a rematch of the opening 2021-22 season against the Stingers (1-5). Then, the Suns will be off for the Boulder Mountain Tour the following weekend. Sun Valley was scheduled to welcome the Connecticut Bantam Beauties on Feb. 11-12, but that series was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The next time the Suns are on home ice will be Feb. 18-19, when Sun Valley welcomes the New York St. Nicks.
