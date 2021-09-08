Clear blue skies presented perfect conditions for Bigwood Golf Course to hold its annual Bigwood Open over Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 4-5).
The battle for top golfer at the course came down to Matt Cooper and Jack Mosbacher, who were neck and neck for the entire two-day event.
Cooper started the first round in a tough spot with three bogeys to open the front nine, but instantly calmed down on the fourth and fifth holes when he birdied both holes. From then on out, Cooper was steady. He ultimately finished the weekend with a net score of 137 (67-70) to lead the “A” Flight all while finishing with a gross score of 153.
Jack Mosbacher—also in the “A” Flight—finished with a gross score of 153 (71-82) but was awarded the top prize by the Bigwood staff. Mosbacher’s net score was 147 (68-79).
Whereas Cooper had a tough beginning, Mosbacher began the weekend smoother as he birdied the first hole and had a rougher end to the first day on the back nine. Nevertheless, Mosbacher and Cooper stood alone at the top of the standings as the best golfers of the weekend.
In the skins game, Mosbacher also won the first day, while Rob Hogan won the second day with a total skins pot of $800.
In the “B” Flight, Tim Carter had a steady two-day round (74-76), but Ryan Mayer (82-68) was able to make up some serious ground with an impeccable second day score of 68 to tie Carter for top net score of 150.
Mayer’s 68 tied Mosbacher and Ben Walker for the top one-day net score of the weekend.
Top gross golfer in the “B” Flight was Ryan Stavros with 157 (78-79).
In the “C” Flight, top net golfer was Andy Gilbert with 144 (72-72) while Tom Ferries was the flight’s top gross golfer with 146 (69-77).
Top payout for the top gross/net scores was $275, second top scores was $210 and third was $145.
Below are the top scores through the weekend.
‘A’ Flight
Net: 1—137, Matt Cooper (67-70). 2—147, Billy Tryder (77-70). 3—149, Ryan Thomson (74-75).
Gross: 1—153, Jack Mosbacher (71-82). 2—158, Juan Flores (79-79). 3—160, Ryan Enrico (83-77).
‘B’ Flight
Net: Tie, 1—150, Tim Carter (74-76); Ryan Mayer (82-68). 3—154, Jennifer Harper (76-78).
Gross: 1—157, Ryan Stavros (78-79). 2—166, Kenny Ward (81-85). 3—169, Buffalo Lamb (81-88).
‘C’ Flight
Net: 1—144, Andy Gilbert (72-72). Tie, 2—151, Ben Walker (68-83); David Demkovich (80-71).
Gross: 1—146, Tom Ferries (69-77). 2—172, Charlie Dunn (89-83). 3—182, John Shay (89-93).
