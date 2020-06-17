Sun Valley Resort Golf has announced a hole-in-one achieved along its White Clouds Golf Course on Wednesday, June 10.
Stan Cohen aced the No. 2 hole last Wednesday. He used a 6-iron from 125 yards.
Witness was Matt Muer.
