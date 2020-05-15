You can hike, bike or run. You can do it outdoors or indoors. But you have to complete a challenge in one attempt—continuous movement over the course of a day.
That in the nutshell is Rebecca’s Giddy Up Challenge coming up May 23-25 to a mountain or room near you.
What a way to spend Memorial Day weekend in the difficult time of the coronavirus!
“Pick a day, pick a hill and pick a distance. Rebecca wants people to challenge themselves,” said Allyson Davis, the business manager for Rebecca’s Private Idaho (RPI) on Wednesday, May 13.
Davis added, “Rebecca wanted to do something to support athletes who need some competition. She wanted to take the essence of this particular moment and give others an event to activate in.”
Ketchum’s world-class endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch is planning the bicycle, hiking and running challenge over Memorial Day, to be done any-time from Saturday, May 23 at 12:01 a.m. through Monday, May 25 at 11:59 p.m.
Rebecca’s Giddy Cup Challenge features four different elevation challenges.
Categories (bike, run or high indoors or outdoors) are The Queen’s Everest covering 29,029 feet, Mashed Potato covering 15,885 feet, Twice Baked Potato at 10,590 feet and Baked Potato covering 5,295 feet.
Rusch herself will do her “Everesting” in The Queen’s Everest race next weekend.
Davis said Rusch will attempt her gravel bike ride up Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley for 29,029 feet, basically 20.3 times up and back, or essentially 21 times since she’ll retrieve her car from the top of Trail Creek Summit.
She even convinced road biker Davis to do the challenge. Davis, who lives in California, plans to tackle the 15,885-foot Mashed Potato on the Santa Monica Mountains, for eight-plus hours and about 15 times up and down a road.
“I know a lot of folks like to hike up and down Baldy,” said Davis. “They can do Baked Potato, 1.75 times up Baldy.”
After Giddy Up is over, Ru-sch plans to give participants a “virtual high-5” over Instagram and announce various prizes. On Wednesday, there were 179 registrants including 41 in the outdoors Queen’s Everest.
Because of the ongoing pan-demic, Davis said no final decision has been made on whether Rebecca’s Private Idaho will be held for the eighth year over the Labor Day weekend. Rusch decided to be proactive and offer this new training option.
Giddy Up Challenge benefits COVID-10 relief via Rusch’s Be Good Foundation. “We’ll motivate and challenge ourselves while helping others,” Rusch said on the event website, rebeccasgiddyupchallenge.com.
Funds raised through $20 entry fees, donations and fundraising support the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation, World Bicycle Relief and People for Bikes.
They are organizations that offer public health, medical resources deployment, bikes for frontline health care workers and cycling infrastructure for transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In