Former Wood River High School football standout Gunner Gibson has seen success at the next phase of his football life, going from Wolverine to Knight to Wildcat in the process.
Gibson, a junior at the University of New Hampshire will make the start at defensive end for the No. 14 Wildcats to begin the 2021 spring football season.
Gibson, 22, made the switch from tight end to defensive end in 2019, and the results were huge.
As a rotating defensive player, Gibson made the most of his time by the end of 2019. He played in 10 of 11 games—with two starts at Delaware and at Albany.
He recorded 40 total tackles, a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss, and was tied on the team with four sacks.
Gibson had a career high seven tackles against Florida International. His previous best was six tackles against Stony Brook and against Maine.
With a successful 2019, Gibson is aiming to build on that type of production.
He saw similar success during his senior year at WRHS, however, Gibson said the transition between high school to college was eye-opening.
“It was so different,” Gibson said. “High school football is a breeze compared to college football.”
With practice beginning at 6 a.m., he then has class until midday. It’s back to afternoon practices until 5 p.m., then it’s study time.
A busy workload indeed, but Gibson seems to be juggling that schedule just fine.
An Environmental Resources and Economics major, Gibson ended 2019 as a Member of the Colonial Athletic Association Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for the spring semester.
He was a redshirt junior, but a senior in the classroom so he has two more calendar years of eligibility left that actually include three seasons: spring of 2021, fall of 2021 and fall of 2022.
A 2016 WRHS graduate, Gibson was a two-time All-Great Basin Conference First Team player at both tight end and defensive end while a senior.
He was also named All-State First Team and All-Idaho All-Star First Team at both positions.
He compiled 73 receptions for 1,859 yards and 25 TDs in his WRHS career.
After WRHS, Gibson spent a postgraduate year at Salisbury School in Salisbury, Conn., where he was named to the All-Erickson League First Team at linebacker (56 tackles in eight games).
The UNH Wildcats open the postponed spring football season in a CAA game against the Albany Great Danes this Friday.
Despite a 6-5 record in 2019, the Wildcats are ranked 14th in the nation in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision.
“Our defense is looking solid up front,” Gibson said. “Our offensive line is also pretty good. For the most part, I think we’re going to be fine. I think we’ll do well.”
The Wildcats will have their two-time Eddie Robinson Award-winning head coach, Sean McDonnell, back walking the sidelines. McDonnell—who is known for his intensity—took a medical leave of absence.
As for their first matchup this year, the Great Danes finished 2019 with a 9-5 overall record, but a 6-2 conference record.
Watch Gibson and the Wildcats play on livestream at unhwildcats.com on Friday, March 5.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST in Durham, N.H. at Wildcat Stadium.
