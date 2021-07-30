soccer
Express photo by Willy Cook

Hugo Carhuamaca, left in the green of Ketchum Family Medicine, and SV Partners’ Meno Caballero, right in yellow, run down the ball Wednesday evening during a Ketchum Coed Soccer league game at Atkinson Park. Ketchum Family Medicine’s Emma Paden and Dehner Figge follow the play. The ten-team association plays on Wednesdays, with 240 men and women taking part until the first of September. On this occasion, Carhuamaca’s team prevailed, 4-1.

