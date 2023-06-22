What started out in 1998 as a round of golf for five foursomes at Elkhorn Golf Course to remember a good friend named Chuck Gates who had died the previous year has turned into quite a benefit golf tournament.
A record 34 foursomes and nearly 140 golfers joined the fun for the 26th annual Chuck Gates Memorial golf tournament on Sunday, June 11 around the Trail Creek course at Sun Valley Golf Club.
“We rocked it,” said Chuck Gates Youth Endowment president Roger Roland. “We had only 22 foursomes last year, and normally have 28 to 30. Just as we felt when we began the tournament—what better way to raise money than play a round of golf!”
This year’s tournament was dedicated to the memory of Barbara Gehrke of Hailey. Money raised has gone to a host of local organizations and charities, including junior golf and hockey, Higher Ground, Swiftsure Ranch and annual scholarships to Wood River High students.
Roland credited tournament organizer Will Spiller along with Sun Valley Director of Golf Tate Mills and staff for their efforts in assembling the 18-hole best-ball scramble.
This year’s repeat Chuck Gates low gross winners with a team score of 54 were Daniel Hollis, Adam Quarles, Mike Abaid and Carson Mooney. Second low gross with 58 were Travis Thelen, Brian Town, Alan Barnhardt and Derry Barnhardt.
The tournament is named for Chuck “C” Gates, a southern California native who died Dec. 7, 1997, in Clark County, Nevada, at age 50.
A passionate golfer, Gates started Ketchum’s first radio station, KRMR, and was a co-founder of the Idaho Mountain Express newspaper in 1974. He also operated the Macho Taco stand across from Ketchum Post Office in the early 1980s.
Besides 136 golfers enjoying the best-ball scramble format, the Gates golf meet featured a free junior putting contest that attracted a record turnout of over 60 children ages 4 to 15, said organizer John Kearney.
“The kids kept rolling in. It was a great day of junior golf,” he said about the event held on the Sawtooth Putting Course at Sun Valley.
The 20th annual Chuck Gates junior golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, July 21 at Bigwood Golf Course north of Ketchum. Register with Kearney at 726-7820 or visit jkearney@ketchumidaho.org.
Gates golf tournament results:
Overall
1st low gross (54)—Daniel Hollis, Adam Quarles, Mike Abaid, Carson Mooney.
2nd low gross (58)—Travis Thelen, Brian Town, Alan Barnhardt, Derry Barnhardt.
Most strokes (84)—Nancy Ferries, Christie Anderson, Penny Mazzola, Sally Demetre.
Chuck Flight (16 teams)
1st place (59, scorecard playoff)—Tripp Hutchinson, Blake Jenson, Cameron Benson, Brian Humphreys.
2nd place (59, scorecard playoff)—Keith Harrington, Sean Harrington, Kendall Orton, Lane Orton.
3rd place (59, scorecard playoff)—John Verhaeghe, John Colgate, Corey Snyder, Hayes Macarthur.
Gates Flight (18 teams)
1st place (55)—Christie Johnson, Dave Johnson, Bridget Higgins, Matt Meador.
2nd place (57)—John Kearney, Scott Esselman, Blake Carley, Matt Fredback.
3rd place (58)—Bob Dunn, Dave Klemer, Mark Belanger, Cooper Minnis.
Special contests
Longest drive—Brian Humphreys (No. 9) and Jennifer Harper (No. 1).
Closest to the pin—Eric Contreras (No. 4), 14-year-old Hadley Walker (No. 6), Janet Bostwick (No. 10) and Mike Neary (No. 17).
