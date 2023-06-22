What started out in 1998 as a round of golf for five foursomes at Elkhorn Golf Course to remember a good friend named Chuck Gates who had died the previous year has turned into quite a benefit golf tournament.

A record 34 foursomes and nearly 140 golfers joined the fun for the 26th annual Chuck Gates Memorial golf tournament on Sunday, June 11 around the Trail Creek course at Sun Valley Golf Club.

“We rocked it,” said Chuck Gates Youth Endowment president Roger Roland. “We had only 22 foursomes last year, and normally have 28 to 30. Just as we felt when we began the tournament—what better way to raise money than play a round of golf!”

Load comments