Wood River is hosting a quintupleheader of boys and girls basketball on Jan. 7 as Caldwell makes a visit.

The Wolverines’ athletic department will be donating the gate from that day’s contests with the Cougars to Harper’s Cause, supporting medical care for Twin Falls High School student Harper Walker. Walker is a volleyball and basketball player for the Bruins and her father, Shaun, is the athletic director at Twin Falls High School.

Contributions to the GoFundMe will help the family with medical, travel, and lodging expenses and to assist Harper in getting the best medical care.

