Wood River is hosting a quintupleheader of boys and girls basketball on Jan. 7 as Caldwell makes a visit.
The Wolverines’ athletic department will be donating the gate from that day’s contests with the Cougars to Harper’s Cause, supporting medical care for Twin Falls High School student Harper Walker. Walker is a volleyball and basketball player for the Bruins and her father, Shaun, is the athletic director at Twin Falls High School.
Contributions to the GoFundMe will help the family with medical, travel, and lodging expenses and to assist Harper in getting the best medical care.
In addition to the gate proceeds, the Wood River basketball teams will be accepting donations to send to the Walker family as well as running a 50/50 raffle that will take place over the course of the day’s five games. The winning ticket will be drawn after the third quarter of the boys’ varsity game, which is slated for a 5 p.m. tipoff. The winner need not be present to claim the prize.
If you would like to help out but can’t be in attendance Saturday, consider contributing to the GoFundMe account linked above. The Wolverine volleyball program has made a $500 donation to the cause already. ￼
