With a year still left to go for Wood River High School’s Hunter Thompson, the wait is already over.
Delaware State University did not delay with a decision to snatch up the two-way hitting and pitching prospect as Thompson gave a verbal commitment last weekend to become a Delaware State Hornet.
Thompson, a rising senior at WRHS, said he will opt to redshirt his freshman year for the 2023 season.
He is currently playing ball on the East Coast for Elite Baseball, a national baseball factory comprising three traveling teams from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New York. Thompson currently is finishing up his summer rounds with the Pennsylvania team.
Jonathan Gross, Director of Elite Baseball and head coach of the Pennsylvania team, had nothing but praise for Thompson.
“[Delaware State] is getting a guy who really works hard and is tough,” Gross said.
Gross—who was the pitching coach at Brown University from 2016-20—is in his first year as Director and head coach of Elite Baseball.
Elite Baseball not only specializes in high-level baseball coaching, but high-level national competition. It also focuses on college placement.
According to Gross, he and Thompson spoke about colleges over the summer, and Delaware State came up.
Delaware State Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Geoff Kimmel—a friend of Gross’—heard about Thompson’s versatility and came out for a scouting visit during a tournament about a week ago.
“It wasn’t my best day on the mound, but I was doing well at the plate,” Thompson said about the game in which he was scouted.
Regardless, Kimmel liked what he saw, and with very little time wasted on Delaware State’s end, Kimmel offered Thompson a scholarship that same afternoon.
“I think he’s a legitimate two-way option at the D-1 level,” Gross said.
Even though he’s only seen seven innings of work on the mound this summer, Thompson has 10 strikeouts with a 3.00 earned run average.
The righty has been battling back from a right thumb injury he sustained over the spring while playing for WRHS. Despite the momentary setback, his pitching is getting back to normal.
“I’m back up to 86 miles per hour, and I’m getting my mobility back,” Thompson said. “Overall, my thumb feels a lot better. I would say I’m 95% back.”
At the plate, Thompson hasn’t let his thumb injury slow him down, either. In 42 plate appearances, he has six RBIs, eight runs scored and nine hits with a .237 batting average, .526 slugging and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .836.
However, it was the last three weeks that gave Kimmel something to chew on.
Thompson turned up the heat in a tournament in Boston where he batted .444 and carried a 1.333 slugging percentage and an eye-popping 1.778 OPS.
Last weekend, Thompson made even bigger strides where he continues to hit for power by having four times as many extra-base hits as singles. He went 4-for-8 with two triples, one double and a walk-off home run.
Thompson said he enjoyed the feel of Delaware State. Despite it not being a huge school, its NCAA Division 1 status made the Hornets attractive for Thompson.
Another lure for Thompson was that the Hornets had a need for his talents, which he believes will help groom him rather than going to a bigger school where he would most likely sit on the bench.
The Hornets plan on using his skilled arm as a starting pitcher but will also rotate him between third base and the corner outfield spots to utilize his bat.
It should be noted where this all began, too.
Hunter’s father, Brad Thompson, reached out to Elite Baseball in December via Twitter and sent Gross a video of Hunter pitching.
“I thought we’ve got to have this guy for the summer,” Gross said about seeing Thompson pitch for the first time. “He’s a great kid, and we’ve had a great summer with him.”
As far as the classroom goes, Thompson said he plans on majoring in kinesiology. He added that he’s going to most likely focus on weight training and working on his academics his senior year at WRHS.
Notes—Delaware State University is a Division 1 NCAA school. The Hornets compete in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) along with seven other teams. The Hornets are coached by J.P. Blandin, who is in his 21st year as head coach. Blandin (450 career wins) has led the Hornets to six MEAC Northern Division titles and two MEAC championship game appearances.
