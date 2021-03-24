The journey will continue for the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association High School champion Sun Valley hockey team.
After a dominating performance in the IAHA High School “A Division” Championships, the Suns will now focus their attention on the 2021 USA Hockey Chipotle High School National Championships from April 15-19 in Omaha, Neb.
With silver linings abounding, the SVYH high school team persevered through the pandemic, leaning on one another on and off the ice with a cohesiveness that equaled success.
Practicing three times a week at Campion Ice House in Hailey since early October, the Suns were dedicated to working on their touches and getting back to basics.
The Suns quenched their desire to play in a more competitive and balanced environment such as 3-vs.-3 mini games along with intrasquad matches.
In December, the Suns slowly entered into “friendly” games and unfurled tournaments with stringent COVID-19 protocols.
With five seniors—Colby Speth, Zane Lyon, Everett “Deke” Burrell, Matt Meyers and Ashton Tanner—the high school team had a big heap of team success throughout the season despite constant game cancelations.
Over the last weekend of February, the 18U IAHA State Tournament held in Idaho Falls saw Sun Valley prevail after going undefeated.
With strict COVID-19 protocols, each tournament had a quarter of the fans in the stands, so the SVYH games were livestreamed on LiveBarn and Facebook Live, which was instrumental in allowing fans to continue cheering this team on.
Many of the Suns players are transitioning from winter to spring sports like baseball and lacrosse, so they will continue with their multisport prowess along with going to school full time.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for this team to help with costs of extra practices, travel and hotel expenses. The funding goal is $25,000.
There will be constant updates as well as player and coach biographies.
People who donate at least $100 will automatically be entered for a Sun Valley season ski pass. Each additional $50 entry will yield another drawing, so a $200 donation will get donors three entries for the pass.
To donate to the team, go to gofund.me/294e66e6 or search “Sun Valley Suns Hockey heading to Nationals” at gofundme.com.
