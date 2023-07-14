In 2004, Greg and Laura Gvozdas created the Sawtooth United Premier soccer program, in conjunction with the local Sawtooth United Soccer Club (now called Sun Valley Soccer Club). They had recently married and Greg had just taken over as head coach of the Wood River High School girls varsity soccer team.
In the summers of 2004, 2006 and 2008, they took teams of local high school girls soccer players to soccer tournaments throughout Europe. After the birth of their second child, Hayden, in 2009, Greg retired from coaching the WRHS Girls Soccer team, and they ended the Sawtooth United Premier program.
But, according to Laura, they always said that if either of their two children played soccer competitively when they were older, they wanted to give them a taste of European soccer.
Now, nearly 20 years since their first trip, the Gvozdas’ are taking 21 boys ages 13-14 from the Wood River Valley and the Boise areas to play in the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Gothia Cup is the largest youth soccer tournament in the world, often called the “Youth World Cup,” according to Laura. There will be 1,887 teams of boys and girls soccer players ages 11-18. There will be 71 different countries represented at the tournament. The tournament runs from July 17-22 and includes an Olympic style opening ceremony in the Ullevi Stadium in downtown Gothenburg.
The Idaho team, which will go by the name Forty-Three FC, includes Hayden Gvozdas and his teammates from the Wood River Middle School boys soccer team that finished their second-straight undefeated season last fall. Several members of the 2009 Boise Timbers soccer team round out the squad.
Many of the players for Forty-Three FC will be playing for Greg Gvozdas when he takes over the the Wood River High School boys soccer program in the fall. The Gvozdas’ daughter, Clara, and her two friends will be traveling as the team managers.
Sponsored by Gravity Fitness & Tennis in Hailey, Forty-Three FC will travel to Sweden this Saturday, July 15 and will open up the tournament with an 8 a.m. game on Monday, July 17 against SC Borgfeld out of Germany. ￼
