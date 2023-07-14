Forty Three FC represents represent the Gem State in Sweden

Named for Idaho’s status as America’s 43rd state, Forth Three FC features players from the Wood River Valley and Boise areas.

 Courtesy photo

In 2004, Greg and Laura Gvozdas created the Sawtooth United Premier soccer program, in conjunction with the local Sawtooth United Soccer Club (now called Sun Valley Soccer Club). They had recently married and Greg had just taken over as head coach of the Wood River High School girls varsity soccer team.

In the summers of 2004, 2006 and 2008, they took teams of local high school girls soccer players to soccer tournaments throughout Europe. After the birth of their second child, Hayden, in 2009, Greg retired from coaching the WRHS Girls Soccer team, and they ended the Sawtooth United Premier program.

But, according to Laura, they always said that if either of their two children played soccer competitively when they were older, they wanted to give them a taste of European soccer.

