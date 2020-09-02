September is a special time on our local fisheries. Since the morning air is crisp, you may want to wear a light jacket; by midday, shed the jacket and consider wet wading one last time. A few yellow leaves can be seen floating in the current and the small patches of yellow and red foliage will begin to spread. The season’s best angling is on the horizon. As we transition into fall, let’s remember to respect the space of other anglers. If an access is crowded, find another. And of course, respect our quarry and return the trout to the water as quickly as possible.
BIG WOOD RIVER—Despite the historic low flows, the Wood continues to fish well from mid-morning into the late afternoon. Tricos can still be found Mid Valley on down to Bellevue. We should start to see the river transition into Fall mode over the next several weeks, which means the Fall Baetis will start to become more of a factor. Whether fishing with Tricos or Baetis, you will need to use long leaders, light tippet and a bit of stealth to fool these seasoned trout. Nymphing remains productive and hoppers are turning a few fish as well.
SILVER CREEK—In the mornings, expect to see a few Tricos, Baetis and Callibaetis spinners. However, the best action has shifted to the early afternoons with a good Callibaetis emergence and spinner fall. The Callibaetis are smaller this time of year, so try patterns in size 16 and 18. If the wind blows, and it almost always does, try hoppers, beetles or ants. The weed growth is making nymphing difficult, but you can still find open water to suspend some small nymphs if fish aren’t looking up. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The fishing remains good. However, if the fishing seems slow, try another stretch of river; these fish need time to reset if they were hit the day before. With the lower than average flows, the fish are concentrated around the deeper runs, so be prepared to cover a lot of ground.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—Flows are still high at over 400 CFS, although they could come down any day as irrigation needs diminish. If you go, the morning action has been best with a mix of Tricos and some Baetis.
SALMON RIVER—Both the upper and lower Salmon are fishing well right now. The dry fly action is turning on again with nice cutthroats and rainbows taking Spruce Moths along the wooded sections and an assortment of mid-sized mayfly and caddis patterns everywhere else.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows have dropped to 600 CFS making this a wade fisherman’s dream. Look for fish in and around structure, the shallow riffles, as well as in the seams of the deeper runs. Caddis, Baetis, Flavs, and Pinks should be around depending on the day.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
