With the opening weekend behind us, the crowds should subside a tad. However, with warm temperatures in the forecast, the brown drakes may hatch this week and the crowds will return to the lower creek. With the heat, we may also see the freestone flows spike a bit, but the water levels will continue to be at record lows. In general, the early-season fishing will continue to be fantastic.
SILVER CREEK—Typically, the first or second week of June, the creek is blessed with a plague of brown drakes and cursed with a swarm of anglers. If you decide to seek out this hatch, please enjoy the camaraderie, respect private property and keep the fish wet. If you fish the preserve or pond during the day, expect a few PMDs, some Baetis and Callibaetis. Terrestrials can work as well. Nymphing or streamers are also productive. Remember, The Nature Conservancy has improved access and kindly ask that users stay on the designated trails and utilize the access points to prevent habitat degradation. Also, the visitor center is being remodeled and will remain closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood is low for this time of year, but wading is still tricky; be sure to tighten your wading belt and always fish with a partner. Flows may rise this week as the last remnants of snow melt from the mountains. Also, with the low flows, cool water temps and lack of bug hatches, the fish are still concentrated in and around the deep, slow holding water. As for fishing, you may be able to bring some fish to the surface with attractor dries, but nymphing with an indicator or Euro style is the most productive.
WARM SPRINGS—Flows are low, and wading is easy on this Big Wood tributary. Fish and Game has stocked trout around the bridges, but if you wade off the beaten path you will find a few beautiful wild trout.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—Flows are over 350 cfs, making wading very difficult. Best to wait until the flows come down before hitting this tailwater.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—It is still a bit early for the Upper Lost, but this would be a great place for having a picnic, viewing wildflowers and hole hopping in search of trout. As daytime temperatures rise and water flows continue to drop over the next week or so, this area should really begin to shine.
SALMON RIVER—The flows are way down for this time of year. While it is early, you might consider floating. In a week or two, stoneflies will start fluttering about and the dry-fly fishing should be excellent.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—At 1,600 cfs, the flows are perfect for experienced drift boat anglers to navigate, but the wade fishing is limited. The fishing was decent over opening weekend, and it will improve as the salmon flies get going later in June.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
