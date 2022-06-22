The stage is set for this to be a terrific summer and fall of fishing once the water drops. In the meanwhile, enjoy the high water, the green hills, and the abundant wild flowers. And if you do get a chance to fish over the next week, be sure to celebrate each trout for the miracle of nature that they are and return them to the water as quickly as possible.
Silver Creek-The drakes are done for the year, although you may still see one or two fluttering about this week in the Willows or Point of Rocks. The hatches on the upper Creek remain sporadic. Some days, prolific callibaetis mixed with PMDs, baetis, crane flies, damsels, and caddis may take to the air depending on your location. Persistent and skilled anglers are finding decent fishing. As long as the high water in the region persists, you can still expect the angler pressure to remain high. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
Big Wood-Flows on the Wood are up and down a bit each day, but the river seems to have stabilized between 1,200 and 1,300 cubic feet per second. With all the snow still waiting to come down, it may stay this way for another week or two. Still, an angler willing to hop around from access to access can find a fish or two, but it is very limited. Wading remains a bad idea.
The Upper Lost-Just like the Wood, the upper portions of the Lost are high and off color. You may find a back eddy where the water is slow enough to wet a line on the East or West Fork, but we are still a couple weeks away from a good day of fishing up here.
The Lost Below Mackay-The flows are down to around 800 cubic feet per second, still too high for a day of fishing. Wait for flows to come down to around 350 cubic feet per second.
Salmon River-The Salmon is still flowing very high. It should be ready for float trips in about another week or two. Best to wait until lower flows to attempt wade fishing. In the meanwhile, the Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, Kids Fishing Pond, Cape Horn Lake, Stanley Lake, and Alturas Lake have all been stocked.
South Fork of the Boise-Anderson Reservoir is at 89% of capacity and filling fast. Arrowrock and Lucky Peak reservoirs, just downstream, are nearly full. It seems that the flows below Anderson will remain at 300 cubic feet per second until the reservoir is at max capacity. So keep your drift boat parked for the moment and take advantage of this rare early season wade fishing opportunity.
Local Ponds-It is time to take the family to Lake Creek, Penny Lake, or Gaver’s Lagoon. All the ponds have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season.
Stillwater-When the rivers are high, lakes are a great option. Mackay, Magic, and (a tad farther down the road) Duck Valley can all be fished either from the bank, a boat, or a float tube. If you do decide to tube or boat, always carry a whistle and a PFD. As for fishing, try pulling a team of small leech patterns in black, brown, or olive on an intermediate or type 3 or 5 sinking line. Also, suspending a series of nymphs or chironomids at the right depth can be effective.
