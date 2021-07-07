The forecast continues to predict hot, dry days for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, overnight temperatures will be cooler, which will bring the water temperatures down. The periodic thunderstorms have also helped. The best time to fish is in the morning. When the water temperature gets above 65 degrees the fish begin to show stress. When it gets about 67 degrees it’s time to call it a day. Avoid fishing in the afternoon and evenings until conditions improve. As always, pinch your barbs, land fish quickly, wet your hands (or use a Ketchum Release) and keep the fish in the water.
SILVER CREEK—The Nature Conservancy has closed access to fishing at the Silver Creek Preserve until conditions improve. The low flows and high water temperatures result in fallen oxygen levels that put great stress on the fish. As of July 1, the Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued a curtailment order in the Bellevue triangle cutting off groundwater to farmers resulting in millions of dollars in losses. Cutting off groundwater users could increase the discharge from the many springs that make up Silver Creek. Theoretically, this could result in a small increase in flow and decrease in water temperature, but we will have to wait and see.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Big Wood is currently flowing at 231 CFS through Hailey, which is about 25% of its average. The low, clear water is making the fishing more technical than usual. Depending on which stretch you fish, look for pale morning duns, blue winged olives, golden stones and crane flies. Fish far and fine with long leaders and light tippet to be successful. The best fishing is from 9 a.m. until about noon. Water temperatures start in the high 50s and may go into the low 70s during the afternoon and evening. When the sun warms the water too much, it’s time to find something else to do.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—Mackay Reservoir is getting very low. Yet, the flows below the reservoir are holding at 300 CFS as the irrigation demand far exceeds the supply. Once the reservoir is depleted, the inflow will equal the outflow. There is a minimum streamflow of 50 CFS on the Lost. In the meanwhile, access is limited at the current flows and wading can be challenging. And like all our fisheries, the best fishing is in the morning.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The North, East and West Fork of the Lost River System are all very low and clear. There are decent hatches of caddis, small mayflies and yellow sallies. The fish are holding in the deeper pools, and you’ll need to cover a lot of water searching for fish. The Big Lost below the confluence of the North and East Fork is fishing well in the morning.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon River is flowing at about 30% of its average. Water temperatures are starting in the high 50s and going into the high 60s by the afternoon. The morning fishing is good until about noon. Expect to see some golden stones, caddis and even some early spruce moths.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Flows are just below 1,800 CFS. Drifting is your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. Salmon flies are the main event along with some small mayflies and caddis flies in the evening. The water remains cold as it is discharged from the bottom of Anderson Ranch Reservoir.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
