Here we are in the middle of June and the water levels look like late July, even August in some cases. With the exceptionally low flows we are seeing, be sure to keep your eye on water temps while fishing. The higher the water temperature, the less dissolved oxygen is present. This is why it is vital to play trout quickly and return them to the water immediately. As for the fishing, it should continue to be good over the next week, but don’t expect the trout to be as easily fooled as they were over the last two weeks.
SILVER CREEK—There continues to be a strong midday hatch of Callibaetis on the lower preserve and pond. There have been a few green drakes, Baetis and PMDs as well, especially in the upper reaches. If you are not finding any bugs fluttering about, try terrestrials, nymphing or swimming damsel nymphs. The evening caddis has also been decent. Remember, The Nature Conservancy has improved access and kindly ask that users stay on the designated trails and use the access points to prevent habitat degradation. Also, the visitor center is being remodeled and will remain closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood is very low for this time of year. Still, wade with caution. Bugwise, you will see a mixed bag of caddis, mayflies and stoneflies depending on where you are on the river. The dry fly fishing is good, but should improve once the green drakes arrive. The low flows and warm temperatures may push this hatch forward, so keep an eye out for them. Nymphing with a variety of patterns has been very productive as well.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows continue to linger just above 300 cfs. This is a very pushy flow and moving around the river can be challenging.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—It is time to start exploring the upper river above Wildhorse. You will find a mixed bag of bugs: PMDs, yellow Sallies, golden stones and green drakes. Attractor patterns that have a hint of yellow or orange are very effective.
SALMON RIVER— The river is lower than average and ready to float! The wade fishing options are limited, but you can find some pull outs and hole hop above and below Stanley. Expect to find good numbers of salmon flies once the day warms up. This is a good place to toss big foam patterns toward the bank in search of trout. Add a dropper and you will find a ton of whitefish.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE— Flows are steady at just above 1,800 cfs. Wade fishing is limited; however, if you have a boat or a friend with a boat, drifting is your best option. A few salmon flies have been spotted on the lower river and that hatch should start to make its way upstream over the next few weeks.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
