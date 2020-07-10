Green Drakes continue to linger on many of our local fisheries, but as they dissipate over the next week, many smaller bugs will take their place. As we head into another great week of fishing, remember to be kind to your fellow anglers, respect private property, and always return the trout to the water as quickly as possible.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood continues to fish well. While the Green Drake hatch has made its way up the valley, you could still find a Drake or two hatching anywhere on the Wood. The fish will continue to key on large Drake-like bugs, so don’t put them away just yet. There are also a good number of PMDs, Baetis, Rusty Spinners, Pink Alberts, Caddis and Stoneflies hatching. What fly you select will be determined by the area you decide to fish, so pay close attention to the trout and the bugs present. Nymphing is also productive if the fish refuse to look at your dries.
SILVER CREEK—The Creek is fishing fair. There always seems to be an early July lull as we await the consistent early morning Trico action to start over the next week or two. Currently, the morning hatch is mostly Baetis with a few Callibaetis in the mix. The post hatch fishing is getting better with more damsels appearing every day. Fishing terrestrials or nymphing can be productive. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682
WARM SPRINGS AND TRAIL CREEK—With lower flows, these are perfect small streams for easy wet wading. If you are stealthy, you will find plenty of fish willing to eat a dry. There are stocked fish around the bridges and campgrounds and plenty of wild fish in between.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The East Fork above Wildhorse and the North Fork are fishing well; however, the main stem is still a tad high. This is a great place to explore if you want to potentially catch rainbow, cutbow, cutthroat, brook trout, whitefish and grayling all in one outing.
LOWER LOST RIVER—The Lower Lost is at 340 CFS. You will find fish feed throughout the morning into the early afternoon on a variety of insects: PMDs, Baetis, Golden Stones, Yellow Sallies. Be prepared with a variety of dries and nymphs to match what the fish feeding on in any given stretch of water.
SALMON RIVER—The flows are perfect for a day of floating from a drift boat on the Salmon River. You will find decent wade fishing opportunities above Stanley as well.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows are at 1200 CFS; good for floating but wading opportunities are limited. The Salmon fly hatch is waning, but big bugs still are present in the form of cicadas and Mormon crickets.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
STILLWATER OPTIONS—Looking for an alternative to crowded rivers? Try one of our local reservoirs. Magic, Mackay and the Little Wood reservoirs can be fished either from shore or from a float tube.
