June has been cool and wet as predicted. Last week, flows on the freestone rivers began to drop, then spiked again thanks to some rain and mountain snow, but should continue to drop as we head into some stable, summer-like weather later this week. Terrific summer fishing is just around the corner. In the meanwhile, enjoy the high water and the green hills.
The insect activity on the upper Creek remains sporadic thanks to the rollercoaster weather we have been experiencing this June. Some days, callibaetis, mixed with baetis, crane flies, damsels, and caddis will be present in the afternoon depending on your location. In the evenings, mostly caddis and some small PMDs can be found. Persistent and skilled anglers are finding short windows of decent fishing on dries. Nymphing remains the most productive approach with small midge and baetis patterns. As long as most of the rivers in our region continue to experience high flows, you can expect angler pressure to remain heavy, so be kind and share the water respectfully. On a side note, the mosquitoes are prolific this year, so be sure to have some bug spray.
After a spike in flows due to heavy rain, the Wood and its tributaries should continue to drop and clear this week. You might find soft water to fish, but don’t even think about wading just yet. The Green Drake hatch is still a few weeks away.
The flows dropped to just under 1,900 cubic feet per second. This is a floatable level for experts on the oar. The fish will be in the side channels and tight to the banks. Some large stones have been spotted in the lower river, but the cool weather and water has delayed this hatch. Still, fishing large stone nymphs or tossing Salmon flies to the bank are good options.
Flows on the upper river are still too high. Hopefully, the upper reaches of the Lost will be fishable in early- to mid-July. On the Lost below Mackay, flows have gone up again as the reservoir is finally full. Flows here may not get below 500 cubic feet per second until late July.
The Salmon is still flowing high, but some expert boaters might consider it as the Golden Stones are starting to show. Best to wait until lower flows to attempt wade fishing, however. You might also consider the Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, Kids Creek Pond, Stanley Lake, or Alturas Lake; they have all been recently stocked.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek, and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a safe spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
Magic, Little Wood, and Mackay reservoirs are fishing well for freshly stocked as well as resident trout. You can fish from shore or a float tube with ease, just be aware that strong winds and afternoon thunderstorms can make boating unsafe.
