Bret Bishop

June has been cool and wet as predicted. Last week, flows on the freestone rivers began to drop, then spiked again thanks to some rain and mountain snow, but should continue to drop as we head into some stable, summer-like weather later this week. Terrific summer fishing is just around the corner. In the meanwhile, enjoy the high water and the green hills.

Silver Creek

The insect activity on the upper Creek remains sporadic thanks to the rollercoaster weather we have been experiencing this June. Some days, callibaetis, mixed with baetis, crane flies, damsels, and caddis will be present in the afternoon depending on your location. In the evenings, mostly caddis and some small PMDs can be found. Persistent and skilled anglers are finding short windows of decent fishing on dries. Nymphing remains the most productive approach with small midge and baetis patterns. As long as most of the rivers in our region continue to experience high flows, you can expect angler pressure to remain heavy, so be kind and share the water respectfully. On a side note, the mosquitoes are prolific this year, so be sure to have some bug spray.

Load comments