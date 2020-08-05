With July behind us, the more technical fishing of August has arrived. Success will depend more on presentation, line management and bug selection. As for presentations, make your first cast count; the fish may not give you a second chance. When it comes to line management, keep the slack out of your line or you will miss every take. As for flies, have a few different styles and sizes of the same bug and be prepared to drop down in tippet size. The anglers who make these adjustments will continue to find success into the hot days of August.
BIG WOOD RIVER—Look for the Wood to continue to fish well in the early mornings into the early afternoon with the hottest part of the day being the least productive. This time of year, the fish tend to seek oxygen in the shallow, aerated riffles as well as the abundant food supply these riffles provide. Please remember as the flows drop and the water temps increase that the fish need to be released as quickly as possible. As for bugs, expect to find a variety of caddis, Pink Alberts, Western Quills, PMDs, Baetis, Tricos and Crane Flies.
SILVER CREEK—The morning fishing on the Creek has been good with a stew of insects on the surface in the morning. Baetis, Tricos, Callibaetis, PMDs and Caddis are all in the mix. If you arrive early, look for Trico Duns to be on the water while clouds of Trico spinners fill the air. To date, the Trico spinner falls have been temperamental and localized depending on the wind and air temperature. Baetis typically outnumber Tricos. After the morning frenzy is done, stick around; damselfly takes can be explosive. When the wind blows, shorten your leader and try your favorite terrestrial. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—While the East and North Forks of the Lost are still producing fish, the best fishing has moved downstream to the main stem of the Upper Lost. There are numerous access points along the river from the East Fork and North Fork confluence down and if at first you do not find fish, be persistent and cover a lot of water. While attractor dry flies will turn fish, it is good to have some smaller flies to fool the tougher fish. Nymphing with standard beaded nymphs will also work on the fish that refuse a dry and they will get you into the Whitefish.
LOWER LOST RIVER—With flows at 350 CFS, this river is wadable but crossing can be difficult. If you do go, be sure to have Crane Flies, PMDs , Tricos, and caddis and an assortment of small nymphs. The morning action is best.
SALMON RIVER—The window to float this spectacular river may only last for a couple more weeks with flows dropping rapidly. Still, this fishery continues to produce great fishing opportunities. Spruce Moths are beginning to make an appearance and can provide excellent dry fly fishing as well as hoppers.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows are still right at 1200 CFS, which is a perfect floating level. Still, you are better off parking the drift boat and working the islands and riffles with small caddis, Pink Alberts or small hoppers. Small nymphs are effective as well. During the day the fishing has been spotty, but the evening caddis hatch has been spectacular.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
