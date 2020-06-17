This is going to be a great week of fishing…decent flows and big bugs are here! The rivers are coming down and we should see Green Drakes get started on the Big Wood and large stoneflies on the Salmon.
SILVER CREEK—The Creek remains inconsistent just like the weather. The better fishing has been on the warm days with PMDs, Callibaetis, and Baetis hatching in the afternoon. Some Green Drakes are popping on the upper Preserve, and when these bugs are around the fish really key on them. On windy, cloudy days, the good options are nymphing, streamers or terrestrials. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The rain from last week bumped the flows up a bit, but they should stabilize and drop below 500 CFS this week. The water is still clear and Green Drakes have been seen on the river around Bellevue and Hailey. This hatch typically starts on the lower river and progressively moves north over the next couple weeks. The last time we had flows like this, there was a spectacular Green Drake hatch and we are expecting the same this year. If you don’t see any surface activity, nymphs fished Euro style or dangling off an indicator are your best bet.
BIG LOST RIVER—The Upper Lost is still too high, but clear. The fishing should improve over the next couple of weeks as the water drops. The Lower Lost is down to 350 CFS which is a decent level for wade fishing. Expect the nymphing to be excellent all day long with a variety of patterns and the possibility of decent surface activity in the afternoon. You will find a good mix of bugs as well: Yellow Sallies, caddis, Baetis, PMDS, Golden Stones.
SALMON RIVER—The flows are perfect for expert drift boaters and some large stone flies are fluttering about. If we get a string of nice consistent warm days, the big cutthroats should come out of the deep water and hunt large bugs along the banks.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—At 1200 CFS, the South Fork is perfect for floating with some limited wading opportunities. The Pteronarcys californica have yet to make an appearance, but Mormon crickets are around, so the fish are already keying on big bugs. While drifting, focus your attention on the banks with large foam flies and droppers or fish the riffles with nymph rigs. The evening caddis hatch remains productive as well.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
STILLWATER OPTIONS—If you are looking for an alternative to crowded rivers, try one of our local reservoirs. Magic, Mackay and the Little Wood reservoirs can be fished either from shore or from a float tube.
