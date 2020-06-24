The longest days of the year typically coincide with the arrival of the Green Drake hatch, and this year is no exception. Trout seem to abandon caution when feeding on this large mayfly in stark contrast to how they will feed in late summer. Still, the trout can be extremely selective, especially later in the hatch cycle. Always have the complete array of Green Drake patterns at your disposal: heavy nymphs, light nymphs, emergers, cripples, duns, and spinners.
BIG WOOD RIVER—This is the place to be if you are looking for Green Drakes. The hatch sputtered to a start during the cold snap but should be mid valley at this point. Remember, this hatch typically starts south and progressively moves north. You will also find PMDs and caddis in the mix. The timing of the hatch will depend on the weather. On warm days expect to see bugs in the early afternoon. If you don’t see any surface activity, drake nymphs fished Euro style or dangling off an indicator are your best bet.
SILVER CREEK—Not much has changed here. You will find PMDs, Callibaetis, and Baetis hatching in the afternoon and some days are better than others. You may find some Green Drakes on the upper Preserve, and damsels starting in the slow water stretches. When no bugs are about, nymphing, streamers or terrestrials are a good option. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting "Visitor" to (833) 593-0682.
BIG LOST RIVER—The Upper Big Lost is ready to explore, especially the upper reaches. The flows are high so wade with caution. Decent bugs can be found in the afternoon. Staying mobile is your best strategy for success.
LOWER LOST RIVER—The Lower Lost is down to 350 CFS. This is wadable but still pushy. Nymphing will be excellent all day with the possibility of decent surface activity in the afternoon. You will find a good mix of bugs including yellow sallies, caddis, baetis, PMDS, golden stones, and crane flies.
SALMON RIVER—The flows are excellent for a day of floating and some Salmon flies are fluttering about the river. Typically, you will find fish on the banks feeding opportunistically. This time of year, it is also normal to find them in clusters.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—At 1200 CFS, the South Fork is perfect for floating with some limited wading opportunities. The Pteronarcys californica have yet to make an appearance, but Mormon crickets are around, so the fish are already keying on big bugs. While drifting, focus your attention on the banks with large foam flies and droppers or fish the riffles with nymph rigs. The evening caddis hatch remains productive as well.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
STILLWATER OPTIONS—Looking for an alternative to crowded rivers? Try one of our local reservoirs. Magic, Mackay and the Little Wood reservoirs can be fished either from shore or from a float tube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In