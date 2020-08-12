During August, this is your fishing mantra: ”Let's get small” (thank you Steve Martin). As we get late in the Trico hatch on the Creek, it is time to downsize your flies and tippet to remain successful. And as the water drops on the local freestones, you will need to lower your profile; rather than casting long lines, shorten your presentations to improve hook setting chances. Getting small will allow you to do this. And finally, with the lower than average flows, the fish need to be returned immediately to the water.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood continues to fish well. The best fishing remains the morning into the early afternoon with the hot late afternoon being the least productive. With lower flows, anglers need to focus on presentation, fly selection, and stealth to remain successful. The fish are in shallow water looking for oxygen and food; to fool these trout you need to make your first presentation count. As for bugs, you will find Caddis, Western Quills, small Crane flies, PMDs, Tricos, Baetis, Spruce Moths, and hoppers.
SILVER CREEK—While the daytime temperatures have moderated, please be aware that low flows and high-water temps impact the dissolved oxygen content. The Nature Conservancy kindly asks that anglers avoid overly stressing fish and be careful when catching and releasing them. The morning fishing on the Creek continues to be decent with Tricos, Baetis, and intermittent Callibaetis spinners. While early surface feeders can be found, the best action is between 9 and 11 AM. If the wind blows the hatch off, nymphing with small drab Baetis and Trico nymphs can save the day. If you decide to stay into the afternoon, look for Callibaetis and some damsels in the sloughs and pond. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The upper reaches of the Lost are quite low, and the fish are spread out in the deeper runs. Patient anglers who appreciate solitude will still enjoy a day spent on this water. The lower reaches of the Upper Lost, below the North Fork, require lots of hiking, but anglers willing to put forth the effort will be rewarded.
LOWER LOST RIVER—Below Mackay, the flows are up again to over 400 CFS. While wading at this level can be tricky, strong waders should be able to find places to cross. In the early to mid-mornings you will see good numbers of Tricos and a handful of Baetis. If you can find a spot where the bugs collect and the fish can hold, you will find success. You might also try skating a Crane Fly.
SALMON RIVER—The fishing remains good on both the upper and lower Salmon River. Try a Spruce moth pattern along the stretches of river lined with evergreens. Hoppers are also working well. While the flows are quite low, floating the lower stretches is still an option.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Flows bumped a bit last week but are back to 1200 CFS. Anglers are finding success with hoppers and Mormon crickets from drift boats. Some Pink Alberts during the afternoon and lots of caddis in the evenings.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
