After yet another cool weather pattern has come and gone, the hatches and the fish will get back on track. With better weather in the forecast and more visitors coming to the valley in July, independent anglers and guides need to practice appropriate river etiquette. If there are cars at an access, find another. There are plenty of public access points and a lot of rivers to explore. If you encounter another angler, be kind, respect private property, and walk out of sight.
BIG WOOD RIVER—At this stage of the Green Drake hatch, the bugs can be found around Ketchum and even north of town. In addition to Green Drakes, you will also find PMDs, caddis and some golden stones. The bug activity can begin anytime from mid-morning into the afternoon, so be prepared. If you don’t see any surface activity, drake nymphs, stonefly nymphs, smaller mayfly nymphs or midge fished Euro style or dangling off a large dry are your best bets.
SILVER CREEK—Before the cold snap, the Creek had transitioned into a morning fishery, typical of summer. Once the air temp hits 60 degrees, you will find Baetis and some PMDs hatching. We are still a couple weeks from tricos, but you may see a few up in the air this week. If you stay into the afternoon, damsels are starting to show up on the slow water stretches. When no bugs are about, nymphing, streamers or terrestrials are a good option. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting "Visitor" to (833) 593-0682.
THE UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The East Fork above Wildhorse and the North Fork are ready to explore. The flows are wadable, but pick your crossing areas carefully. A plethora of bugs can be found hatching from late morning into the afternoon. These fish often seem to prefer dry flies.
THE LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The Lower Lost is up a tad to 380 CFS. This water level is difficult to wade but not impossible. Nymphing will be excellent all day with the possibility of decent surface activity in morning into the afternoon. You will find a bug stew and the fish keying on the dominant hatch (Baetis); however, they will occasionally eat a larger offering.
SALMON RIVER—The rain has brought up the flows and turned the river a tad off color, but this will drop quickly and the Salmon flies will be back in abundance. This is still a better place to float, but wade fishers can find spots to hole hop around on the river above Stanley. Take your big attractors and enjoy the view.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Salmon flies have moved up the canyon and have been spotted on the upper river. While drifting, focus your attention on the banks with large foam flies and droppers or fish the riffles with nymph rigs. The evening caddis hatch remains productive as well.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
STILLWATER OPTIONS—Looking for an alternative to crowded rivers? Try one of our local reservoirs. Magic, Mackay and the Little Wood reservoirs can be fished either from shore or from a float tube.
