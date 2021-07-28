Drought conditions make for technical fishing. Success depends on delicate presentations, line management and creative bug selection. As for presentations, make your first cast count. The fish seldom give you a second chance. As for line management, keep the slack out of your line or you will miss every strike. Finally, when selecting flies be sure to have a few different styles and sizes of the same bug. Often downsizing to match the small bugs of summer is best. Anglers who make these adjustments will continue to find success. And, as always, land fish quickly, keep them in water while releasing, and keep an eye on water temperatures.
SILVER CREEK—While flows and temperatures have been fluctuating, there has been no sustained improvement. Therefore, the Preserve’s access closure remains in place. Furthermore, The Nature Conservancy has requested that the public refrain from recreational floats through the Preserve to reduce stress on the trout. It is very difficult to predict how long this closure will be in place, especially with continued dry and hot temperatures in the forecast.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Big Wood has dropped to around 115 cubic feet per second in Hailey. This is very low. Fortunately, the cool evening air temperatures have kept the water temperatures down, especially on the upper river. In general, it remains best to fish early. Once temperatures get to 67, go seek cooler water. The hatches remain decent during the pleasant time of day. Look for pale morning duns, blue winged olives, golden stones, crane flies, caddis and tricos depending on where you fish.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows below Mackay are coming down. At the moment they are at 130 CFS. The reservoir is very low, and the flows may drop to minimum flows very soon. Tricos are hatching as well as caddis and some baetis in the morning. The best fishing is in the early morning when the temps are in the low-60s. By the early afternoon, temps can reach into the high-60s or low-70s.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The water is extremely low. Since this is some of the coolest water in the region, it has been receiving a lot of fishing pressure. As always, to be successful you will need to cover a lot of water. The fish usually will give you one chance, so make your first cast count.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon continues to fish well early despite the low flows. Floating is still possible on the lower reaches but may require dragging the boat a bit. As for bugs, look for decent hatches of caddis, spruce moths and stoneflies.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Flows remain at 1,400 CFS. Drifting is still your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. Expect a few straggling Salmon flies as well as Pink Alberts. In the evening, caddis will take the stage.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
