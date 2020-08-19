To date, the August fishing has been true to form with the best fishing coming early and late. The daytime temperatures are warmer than average keeping the water temps high as well. It remains vitally important that you play the fish as fast as possible and keep them wet during the release. As for the fishing, the hopper action continues to improve on all our rivers. While the Tricos are beginning to dwindle down on Silver Creek they are really just getting started on our freestones and tailwaters.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood has been a pleasant surprise all August and should remain good as the days continue to shorten. The fishing turns on mid-morning and slows down in the late afternoon. Depending on where you are on the river, you may find good numbers of Tricos anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. Use your Silver Creek arsenal and skills on these fish. There are also good numbers of caddis throughout the day and a hodgepodge of mayflies. A small, creamy yellow-colored crane fly seems to be a favorite among the fish this time of year. Also, ants and hoppers are taking fish in the heat of the day. If there are no visible feeders, a dry dropper rig is very effective.
SILVER CREEK—In the morning, you will still find Tricos, Baetis and Callibaetis. The peak surface activity is between 9 and 11 a.m. Then, the fish start looking for hoppers, beetles, and ants blown into the river as well as any remaining damsels. If the wind blows, nymphing with small, dark nymphs can save the day. If you stay into the afternoon look for the Callibaetis hatch to really get going in the sloughs and pond. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—Cover a lot of water and you will find success. Big cutthroat from earlier in the season are still there, but are very selective and spooky. Try using longer leaders and smaller dry flies and nymphs to fool these wily trout. These fish love to eat dries, but your first presentation may be your only chance.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—With flows up around 400 to 460 CFS, wading can be a challenge. The fishing is best early through mid-day with good numbers of Tricos, Baetis and Crane Flies. When the morning hatch is done the fishing can really slow down, but searching the riffles and deep water with nymphs can be productive.
SALMON RIVER—The water is low, but the fishing remains good. If you don’t see any bugs in the air, try using a hopper trailed by a smaller beaded nymph in the shallow riffles above the deeper runs. You might also try swinging streamers or buggers. Spruce moth patterns along the stretches of river lined with evergreens have been turning fish.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows are holding steady at 1200 CFS and fishing from a boat is your best option. Still, parking the boat and working the structure and side channels is most productive. Expect to find caddis as well as PMDs, Pink Alberts, Stones, and crane flies. You might try ripping a streamer through some deeper runs in search of a Bull Trout or an aggressive Bow.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
