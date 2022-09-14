As we approach the autumnal equinox, it seems fitting that cool weather has finally arrived in the Wood River Valley. We even have some potential rain in the forecast over the coming week. With this change in the weather, we should see patches of brilliant gold and crimson along the hills and rivers. While these cooler air temperatures have triggered the leaves to turn, it will also signal the bugs of fall (baetis, mahoganies, and hecubas) to hatch. Be sure to get out over the next several weeks, as they can be some of the best of the season.
SILVER CREEK: The Creek is slowly transitioning into a fall fishery, which means the tricos are mostly done. On the unseasonably warm days, you may still find a few tricos mixed with baetis. The baetis may be strong enough to get fish feeding intermittently on the surface and provide targets for the angler. On cloudy days, expect baetis in size 22 and 24 to be the dominant hatch. These hatches are generally strong enough in short bursts to get most all the fish involved on the surface. Of course, callibaetis (size 16 and 18) are still going to be a factor throughout the day in the pond and sloughs over the next few weeks. And finally, mahogany duns (size 16) and October caddis (size 12) should get rolling as we head into the second half of September. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: The Wood is low, and the water is cool. As a result, there is no need to start fishing too early in the day. On any given day you will find a nice mix of bugs including small caddis, baetis, flying ants, crane flies, and red quills. When you find fish, they tend to be spread out in and around the deeper holding water, feeding voraciously. Approach with caution and observe the water before making your first cast and you are sure to find fish holding in a variety of water types.
