As the water continues to drop and average water temps rise, the fantastic fishing of early June is beginning to fade. While you will still find some decent hatch activity, it has been brief and during the most pleasant time of day. Once the heat is on, the bugs and the fish tend to disappear. Please continue to monitor the water temps each time you are on the water. If it gets to 68 degrees, give the fish a break or seek colder water.
SILVER CREEK—The Upper Preserve is low. The best opportunity to fish is the lower Preserve on down to the Pond. The Double R Ranch has been dredging, so everything downstream, including the Willows and Point of Rocks, has been off-color. If you go, remember the dissolved oxygen is lower when the temps are high. Best to avoid the hot afternoon, and please do not fish in the evenings. Best to wait for the dissolved oxygen to be high and the temps to be down. Bug-wise, there are a few Baetis and even fewer Callibaetis in the morning. Nymphing has been most productive.
Remember, The Nature Conservancy has improved access and kindly asks that users stay on the designated trails and utilize the access points to prevent habitat degradation. Also, the visitor center is being remodeled and will remain closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
BIG WOOD RIVER—While low, the water temps on the Wood have remained in the mid-50s to mid-60s throughout the day. Perfect for wet wading. The best fishing is around 11 until 2. It is a short window, but that is when the bugs are out. You may still find a few Green Drakes, but they should dwindle by the end of the week. You will also see PMDs, Golden Stones, Crane Flies and a few Baetis. On a side note, the water is crystal clear and the fish are spooky. These conditions demand good casting, precise line handling, and a quick hook set.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The river is already very low. Wading is easy, but you will need to cover a lot of water. Downstream of the North Fork confluence is beginning to take shape and should fish well over the next week. As always, attractor dries will turn fish, but if you get a refusal, downsize or switch to a nymph and try again.
LOWER LOST RIVER—The flows are up a tad to 320 CFS. Wading is pushy for most, but strong waders can get around. The reservoir is very low, and flows may come down soon. There has been a mixed bag of Golden Stones, PMDs and Baetis hatching in the morning into the early afternoon.
SALMON RIVER—The lights-out fishing of early June has come to a close. While the trout have stuffed themselves on Salmon Flies during early June and grown leery of foam flies, the white fish are still willing to take a nymph. This is not to say you cannot find a trout, but you will need to downsize your dry fly and be more persistent. The flows remain good for floating, but the upper stretches are getting thin.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—This time of year, it’s best fished from a drift boat. Salmon Flies should make an appearance soon. In the meanwhile, there are caddis in the evening and a few Mormon Crickets.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In