With students returning to school around the country, we may see less pressure on our local rivers. Also, The Nature Conservancy’s reopening access to Silver Creek last week will help spread anglers a tad. Truthfully, there are more anglers enjoying our rivers than in past years, for obvious reasons. As a result, anglers must remember to respect each other’s space. If you find an access with a car or two, go find another. And if you encounter an angler on the river, communicate your plans or walk out of sight. And as always, be mindful of water temperatures and keep the fish wet.
SILVER CREEK—Thankfully, conditions have improved on the Creek, and the Conservancy opened fishing access on Aug. 11. Fishing is allowed daily from 9 a.m. until sunset on the Preserve. If you go, please pay attention to the new and improved parking and fishing access points created this May and don’t forget to sign in with your smartphone. As for fishing, you can expect to find a few tricos mixed with prolific baetis in the morning. There may also be a few callibaetis throughout the day. Damsels, hoppers and ants will work once the hatches subside. Even though the fish have seen no angling pressure in July and part of August, the fishing is not easy. Bring your “A” game.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood continues to impress despite the low flows. While angling is technical, the hatches are strong and the fish are feeding in the morning into the afternoon. Last week, stifling daytime highs returned and once again it is imperative that you watch the water temps. Please stop fishing once the temps hit 67 degrees Fahrenheit or seek cooler water. Fortunately, cooler weather is in the forecast.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows below Mackay are holding at around 120 cubic feet per second. At these flows, the larger fish have become very spooky and selective. Still the fishing can be decent during the morning. There are still some tricos, but baetis are becoming more prevalent. Keep in mind, the flows may drop any day as the reservoir is merely a puddle at the dam.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The fishing is good despite the low flows. Cover a ton of water and you are sure to find some fine fish. There are good morning hatches from tricos to caddis and a smattering of other bugs. Hoppers are also turning fish. If you get a short strike, downsize your fly.
SALMON RIVER—This river has been resilient all summer. The flows are quite low, making floating difficult, but not impossible. Still, hole-hopping from access to access is a good option. There are plenty of whitefish and a few trout to be found. Bugwise, look for caddis, spruce moths, and hoppers to be the main surface fare.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The wade fishing has been good but crowded now that the flows are holding at 705 CFS. Look for caddis, crane flies, Pink Alberts, baetis and midge.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
