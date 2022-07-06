Thanks to a wet and cool spring, the freestone rivers in the Valley are still very high. But flows are dropping, and the big bugs are popping! If you decide to spend time on the water, wading should be done with caution; always fish with a friend, carry a staff, don a pair of stout boots, and wear a wading belt. Also, go with a good supply of flies imitating green drakes, golden stones and cicadas. Of course, if the fish are not looking up, tying a nymph off the back of your dry fly is a good idea. Use your favorite nymph with a tungsten bead in size 12, 14, or 16. We are heading into a very busy week for the valley, so expect to see a few of your fishing friends on the river and remember to be kind.
Silver Creek-Now that many of the other rivers in the area are starting to fish well, the Creek is seeing less angler pressure. Also, the midday Callibaetis action is subsiding and blue damsels are taking center stage, especially in the pond. Baetis are gaining momentum in the morning and soon we will start to see Tricos. As day time highs increase, be sure to pay attention to water temperatures. Remember to keep all trout wet and release them immediately. While fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
Big Wood-The Big Wood is looking good, but be cautious as it is still very high. Because the water is so high, the easy access points will be receiving a ton of pressure. Be mindful of private property when moving about the river. Green drakes have been spotted in the South Valley and this hatch will move up the river over the next couple weeks until it tapers out. Typically, the green drakes hatch in the early afternoon and can be prolific if you are in the right spot. Even if you just see a few bugs fluttering about, the trout will be keying on them. Regardless, be sure to have a variety of patterns, including duns, emergers, and nymphs.
The Upper Lost-The East Fork is clear and fishable above Wildhorse. The wading is still tricky, but strong wade fishers can move about. The cutthroat tend to focus on a well presented dry fly and will give you one chance. There is not a huge trout population, and excessive fishing pressure definitely impacts this fishery. Your best strategy is to cover water and move about in search of fish. Bug wise there is a plethora of insects from golden stones, yellow sallies, green drakes, Western quills, and a variety of caddis.
The Lost below Mackay-The flows are down to around 560 cubic feet per second. Watch for the flows to come down under 500 to around 350 cubic feet per second for optimal fishing and wading conditions.
Salmon River-The fishing is holding steady on the Salmon with good stoneflies and large mayflies hatching daily. Wading opportunities are increasing as the flows drop; however, floating is the best option. Whatever you choose to do, however, be careful; the Salmon is flowing very high and accidents can happen fast.
South Fork of the Boise-Last week, flows started to bump up from 300 cubic feet per second. They seem to have stalled at 600 cubic feet per second this week. Expect the flows to continue to go up, but at the current level, wade fishing is still the best option. The bugs have slowed a bit with the influx of cold water, but caddis, pinks, cicadas, and golden stones are still about.
Local Ponds-It is time to take the family to Lake Creek or Gaver’s Lagoon. Both have been stocked and will receive regular stockings throughout the summer season. Unfortunately, Penny Lake has an algae bloom and is difficult to fish at the moment.
