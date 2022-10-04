October fly fishing in the Sun Valley is some of the best of the season. Over the next week, anglers can expect a very stable weather pattern with cool nights and pleasant daytime temperatures. Have a leisurely breakfast before hitting the water and allow the air and water temps to rise. Once the bugs and trout get active you should be able to find good action; however, on these calm sunny days, be ready to use small flies, long leaders, fine tippet, and exercise stealth to be successful.
SILVER CREEK: The Creek has transitioned into full fall mode. Expect to find mostly baetis hatching with a few mahogany duns, October caddis, and midge. The surface feeding window is short, from mid to late afternoon until the sun and temperature drops. The hatch can be sporadic to prolific depending on the day and where you are on the Creek. If the wind blows, the rules change; shorten your leader to nine feet and 4x and get out your terrestrials. Of course, nymphs and streamers can also be very effective this time of year. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points, by texting "Visitor" to (833) 593-0682, or by simply dropping into the visitor center.
BIG WOOD: The Wood is a great choice in October. The cottonwood leaves are turning and there are plenty of lovely wild trout willing to take a fly. The bugs have been active from about noon till three. Look for fish in the tail outs, the seams along the edges of the fast water, and in the slower dancing water. Spend the prime hours searching for risers with a long leader and a small baetis or caddis pattern. If no risers are present, cover the water with a Hecuba (Red Quill) with a small nymph trailing behind.
