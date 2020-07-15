It feels like summer has finally arrived. And with the water levels dropping on our local freestones, it is time to exercise stealth and downsize your flies. While your larger flies may still turn fish, they will likely receive a short strike and ultimately spook fish. By selecting smaller fly patterns and lowering your profile so trout can’t detect your presence, you can usually turn short strikes into positive takes. As always, be kind to the trout and release them back to the water as soon as possible. Also, remember to be kind to your fellow anglers.
BIG WOOD RIVER—Now that the Drakes have basically run their course, the Wood traditionally goes into a slight lull as we wait for the other bugs of summer to pick up steam: PMDs, Pink Alberts, Caddis and hoppers. Still, anglers can find good success searching the likely water with dry dropper rigs and fishing Euro Style. The water temperatures are in the 60s and the fish are moving into the shallow riffles to find food and oxygen.
SILVER CREEK—Despite weak hatches during the morning, there are good numbers of fish throughout the Preserve and Kilpatrick Pond area and the fishing has been decent with a variety of flies and techniques. Tricos should begin to make their early morning appearance. Currently a few Tricos have been spotted but no significant spinner falls have occurred. In the meanwhile, be prepared with Callibaetis, PMDs, Baetis and damsel patterns. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
WARM SPRINGS AND TRAIL CREEK—With lower flows, these are perfect small streams for easy wet wading. There are stocked fish around the bridges and campgrounds and plenty of wild fish in between.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows on the upper reaches, like the East, West and North Forks are low and very fishable. The main stem below the North Fork confluence is also starting to shape up. As always, the key to success on this water is mobility. There are some quality and good numbers of smaller fish being caught for those who stay on the move and cover a lot of water.
LOWER LOST RIVER—Flows on the Lower Lost are at 350 CFS. Most days you will find good hatches including PMDs, Baetis, Golden Stones and Yellow Sallies. Even a few Tricos have been seen. The morning and evening fishing are best with a lull in the afternoon.
SALMON RIVER—The river is very low for this time of year but there is still time to float before it gets too low. You can expect to see good numbers of PMDs, Golden Stones and Yellow Sallies during the morning. A Yellow Stimulator in a size 12 or 14 is the perfect match. Walk and wade fishing in the upper river around Stanley is another good option.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—There are Stoneflies, Mormon Crickets and Cicadas throughout the river. It is time to toss big bugs at the bank. Flows remain at 1,200 CFS, a perfect level for drift boats. If the big bugs aren’t turning fish, try a dropper or stop and work the riffles over with nymphs.
STILLWATER OPTIONS—Looking for an alternative to crowded rivers? Try one of our local reservoirs. Magic, Mackay and the Little Wood reservoirs can be fished either from shore or from a float tube.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
