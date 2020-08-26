With the forecast calling for highs in the 70s to low-80s, and lows in the 40s, this is the week we begin to cross the threshold from summer to fall. We can expect cooler temperatures to quell the morning activity and the better fishing will slowly shift back to the middle of the day. The fish can sense this change and will begin to feed with more abandon on the prolific fall hatches. The terrestrial fishing this time of year can also be fantastic.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood just continues to shine. Tricos can be found in certain stretches of the lower and middle river along with Baetis, caddis, PMDs, and small crane flies. Look for fish feeding on these small bugs in the slow, shallow tailouts. These fish can be spooky and you will need to employ your best Silver Creek tactics with 6x, long leaders and downstream presentations. Red Quills may make an appearance soon as the weather cools. If bugs are not present, hoppers and ants can really save the day. Trailing a small size 16 or 18 nymph can also be effective.
SILVER CREEK—Anglers on the Creek are finding that the morning activity is starting to slow. Tricos, Baetis along with a few Callibaetis can be found on the water. But the better action is coming midday into the afternoon with Callibaetis. We should also begin to see the Fall Baetis emergence and simultaneous spinner falls increase as the days get shorter and cooler, especially on cloudy days or on days when the smoke diffuses the sun. Also, hoppers will turn trout when the wind blows. Remember, when fishing the Preserve, the visitor center remains closed. Look for posted information at each access allowing you to sign in via your phone with a QR code or by texting “Visitor” to (833) 593-0682.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The fishing on the main stem of the Upper Lost is really your best option with the lower than average flows. The fishing is best from the middle of the day into the afternoon. Don’t expect to see many bugs and be prepared to cover a lot of ground to find fish. These fish are opportunistic feeders and will usually go for an attractor dry fly, but they may only give you one shot.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—Flows are back up to over 480 CFS, which is difficult to wade. Still, the Trico hatches have been decent. In the morning, anglers may find fish feeding on the surface on the abundant Tricos, some Baetis, and a smattering of crane flies. As the Tricos fade, the Baetis remain and should keep the fish looking up well into midday. When the morning hatch is done, the fishing can really slow down, but searching the riffles and deep water with nymphs can be productive.
SALMON RIVER—Even with low flows, the fishing is worth exploring along the Salmon River. As you travel the length of this river, there are plenty of pull-offs to park your car. For flies, take Large attractors and plenty of hoppers. Also, Spruce Moths are still a major player and can provide excellent dry fly fishing.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows have dropped to 798 CFS opening more walk and wade options. The bug activity is slow to get going with caddis and Pink Alberts hatching in the early afternoon. Your best option is to search the water with hoppers and a trailing nymph.
LOCAL PONDS—Gaver’s Lagoon, Penny and Lake Creek ponds have been stocked and make a great location for a family picnic.
