Editor’s note: For a third year, knowledgeable fishing expert and guide Bret Bishop of Silver Creek Outfitters is planning to provide the Idaho Mountain Express summer fishing report. It was a wet winter and cool spring in 2019, but this year’s dry weather has offered a much different scenario. Community School graduate Bishop plans to share his passion for fishing and also rely on the great team of guides at Silver Creek Outfitters. Bishop’s own experience is extensive guiding here in the Sun Valley area. He will draw on his experiences as the Captain of Fly Fishing Team USA when it comes to sharing the best techniques and flies to help anglers be successful. Here is Bret’s first report of 2020, dated May 29:
As a result of the lower than average snowpack, water levels in the surrounding freestones are about a month ahead of schedule. This means anglers have more choices when deciding where to fish this June. So get out and enjoy some excellent early season angling before the summer crowds arrive.
SILVER CREEK—If you are fishing in the Preserve, keep in mind that the visitor cabin and sign-in are closed for your safety. There is posted information at each access with a QR code allowing sign in via your phone, as this is still a requirement to fish on the property. Now that the crowds of opening weekend have gone, the Creek will be a good place to find some solitude. Expect PMDs along with a few Callibaetis and Baetis to hatch in the early afternoon. The evening watch for Brown Drakes has begun on the lower Creek and they could come any day, especially as the weather warms.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The flows are right around 475 CFS and will continue to go up as we warm up, but the water should stay mostly clear, especially above Ketchum. Even though the flows are unusually low, be sure to wade with caution and wear a wading belt. Focus on the slower water with structure as the fish are concentrated in and around the winter holding water. If you see spawning activity, steer clear. Try dry dropper rigs, deep nymphing with an indicator, or Euro Style set-ups depending on the water type you fish. Expect perfect flows and Green Drakes around the middle of June.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—Trail Creek Pass is open and the Upper Lost is high, but fishing. As always, you will need to hop around to be successful. Like the Wood, we are still a few weeks away from easily moving about the river. On the lower Lost, flows are perfect; however, this could change any day as demand for irrigation increases. You can expect the fishing to be very good throughout the day with nymphs. In the afternoon, Baetis and midge are hatching and persistent dry fly anglers will find surface feeding fish.
SALMON RIVER—While the big bugs are not out yet, the flows are perfect for floating. There are some decent wade fishing opportunities above Stanley as well. The best fishing is in the afternoon and with nymphs and streamers.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Flows are perfect for drift boat anglers but a tad high for wade anglers. We are still a month way until we see the Salmon flies, but Mormon Crickets are around. The caddis in the evenings have been spectacular.
STILLWATER OPTIONS—Magic, Mackay, and the Little Wood reservoirs can be fished either from shore or from a float tube; however, please be aware of the spring winds that can make boating/ tubing unsafe. As for techniques, try pulling a team of small leech patterns in black, brown or olive on an intermediate or type 3 or 5 sinking line. Suspending chironomids at the right depth can also be effective.
