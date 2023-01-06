Will Brandenburg is chief of race for the FIS Elite Tech Series of alpine races scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 12-15, hosted by the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation on the Warm Springs side of Baldy.
Giant slalom racing for men and women will take place from Warm Springs to Greyhawk, with slalom events from Hemingway to Greyhawk.
It is the first major alpine race series on Baldy this winter.
