The 43N 114W Community Connection is proud to present the first ever Community Connection Golf Scramble this Sunday, Oct. 18 at the Elkhorn Golf Club.
The scramble will have tee times from 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. and will include 10 foursomes representing the community’s essential services such as mayors, firemen and policemen. Also welcome are people that are involved in non-profit organizations, grocery stores, restaurants, media members, doctors, nurses, teachers and coaches.
Each foursome will have a representative from Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue.
The aim is to be an annual event and be known as Community Connection Day as to be held every year in October to celebrate a united Blaine County.
The 43N 114W Community Connection represents the longitude and latitude coordinates of Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue, and is a symbol of the connected community that is Blaine County, according to organizer Georgia Hutchinson.
This event is entirely outdoors and will follow COVID-19 protocols.
For more information, please contact Hutchinson at 208-721-2008 or email her at 43n114wathletes@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In