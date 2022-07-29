FC Hailey Lightning team

The Hailey FC Lightning U15 boys soccer team finished its season at the Far West Presidents Cup last month in Phoenix. In front, Reidar Slotten; kneeling, from left, Coach Larry Schwartz, Nandy Inga, Ryan Tenold, Victor Hernandez, Chase Schwartz, Sylas Barrett, Henry Page, and Alejandro Guitierrez; back, Chris Arenas, Ryder Green, Jack Tierney, Jackson Wallace, Andres Hernandez, Domenic Santos, Elliot Boiron, Zack Torres, Coach Nana Akyen, and Coach Weylin Barrett. Not pictured: Quintin Buoncristiani.

 Courtesy photo

The Hailey FC Lightning U15 boys soccer team finished its tournament season reaching the semifinals of the Far West Presidents Cup in Phoenix, Arizona, last month.

“I am so proud of all of them individually and even prouder of how they play as a team,” head coach Larry Schwartz said.

They were invited to the tournament after finishing 1-1-1 at the State Cup, earning a spot as No. 5 in Idaho. The Far West Presidents Cup features teams ranked between Nos. 2 and 5 in their respective states. The top teams in each state were at another tournament.

FC Hailey Lightning after win

The Hailey FC Lightning U15 boys soccer team poses after its quarterfinal win last month in the Far West Presidents Cup in Phoenix. From left, Coach Nana Akyen, Coach Larry Schwartz, Alejandro Guitierrez, Quintin Buoncristiani, Victor Hernandez, Elliot Boiron, Henry Page, Ryan Tenold, Sylas Barrett, Jackson Wallace, Domenic Santos, Zack Torres, Jack Tierney, Chris Arenas, Chase Schwartz, Nandy Inga, Andres Hernandez, Ryder Green, Reidar Slotten, and Coach Weylin Barrett.
