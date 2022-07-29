Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
The Hailey FC Lightning U15 boys soccer team finished its season at the Far West Presidents Cup last month in Phoenix. In front, Reidar Slotten; kneeling, from left, Coach Larry Schwartz, Nandy Inga, Ryan Tenold, Victor Hernandez, Chase Schwartz, Sylas Barrett, Henry Page, and Alejandro Guitierrez; back, Chris Arenas, Ryder Green, Jack Tierney, Jackson Wallace, Andres Hernandez, Domenic Santos, Elliot Boiron, Zack Torres, Coach Nana Akyen, and Coach Weylin Barrett. Not pictured: Quintin Buoncristiani.
The Hailey FC Lightning U15 boys soccer team poses after its quarterfinal win last month in the Far West Presidents Cup in Phoenix. From left, Coach Nana Akyen, Coach Larry Schwartz, Alejandro Guitierrez, Quintin Buoncristiani, Victor Hernandez, Elliot Boiron, Henry Page, Ryan Tenold, Sylas Barrett, Jackson Wallace, Domenic Santos, Zack Torres, Jack Tierney, Chris Arenas, Chase Schwartz, Nandy Inga, Andres Hernandez, Ryder Green, Reidar Slotten, and Coach Weylin Barrett.
The Hailey FC Lightning U15 boys soccer team finished its tournament season reaching the semifinals of the Far West Presidents Cup in Phoenix, Arizona, last month.
“I am so proud of all of them individually and even prouder of how they play as a team,” head coach Larry Schwartz said.
They were invited to the tournament after finishing 1-1-1 at the State Cup, earning a spot as No. 5 in Idaho. The Far West Presidents Cup features teams ranked between Nos. 2 and 5 in their respective states. The top teams in each state were at another tournament.
“You must qualify and be invited to participate in this tournament,” Schwartz said. “You cannot just sign up.”
The biggest adjustment the Lightning had to endure was the Phoenix heat.
“We took the weather very seriously since we knew we were going to play soccer in Phoenix in June,” Schwartz said. “We had two coolers with ice and water in them that the players would put their hands and arms into when they came off the field and then rub that on their face, head and neck. We had iced towels with each player’s name on a different towel in a different ice cooler that the players would have over their head and neck while on the bench.
“We had a sun tent with a mister going under it pointed at the team bench. We had iced water with Tailwind, which is an improved Gatorade that the ultra runners are using while competing and training. We had 17 players and subbed every 15-20 minutes so the players could cool down their body temperature at our bench. We usually see our performance slip when it’s 85 degrees or above. That was not the case in this tournament.
“It was 105 for the first game, 100 at the end of the night game and 98 the start of our morning game. So, we basically played in over 100 for all the games. My guess is over half our players have never even been in 100-degree heat.”
The games were played at the Reach 11 Sports Complex.
“That complex was amazing,” Schwartz said. “Those were the nicest fields we have ever played on. The soccer fields were like putting greens.”
FC Lightning trailed an Arizona squad 2-0 five minutes into the second half, with the winner heading to the semifinals.
“We know we can win against very strong teams when we set the tempo and play our game,” Schwartz said. “This Arizona team was pummeling us in the first half, and we managed to keep the score at 0-0.”
FC Lightning scored three straight goals for a 3-2 advantage, but the Arizona squad lined up for a penalty kick late in the second half. It went wide.
“We were going to the semifinals and our entire bench rushed the field,” Schwartz said. “We stayed on the field until they started turning off the lights.”
They lost to a squad from Washington in the semifinals.
“The boys leveled up at the State Cup. Then somehow, we leveled up again,” Schwartz said. “We are in a very special place with a very special team. The possibilities of what the boys can do as a team, are beyond what even I was expecting for us. We are in uncharted territories and can continue to have experiences that most thought were impossible.” ￼
