Missing two home games with the Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Moose cut into the end-of-season attendance totals for Sun Valley Suns home hockey games staged during 2019-20 at Hailey’s Campion Ice House.
Last weekend’s season-ending two-game Suns series with the Moose was canceled for healthy and safety reasons because of ongoing concerns in the U.S. regarding the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Had the games been played, the Suns would probably have set a new home attendance record. Instead, the total crowd numbers were down about 268 fans, with two fewer home games. The good news—average attendance was 437, an all-time best.
This season, in 17 home dates including the New Year’s Eve weekend Suns and Future Suns holiday exhibition game, the Suns attracted 7,437 fans at the door. That included 3,497 on Friday nights and 3,940 on Saturday nights.
Average attendance was 437.
Last year, in 19 home dates including the Suns and Future Suns exhibition, the Suns attracted 7,705 fans including 3,576 on Friday nights and 4,129 on Saturdays.
Average attendance was 405 for each home game during 2018-19.
Two seasons ago, in 19 home dates including the Christmas Suns-Future Suns exhibition for 2017-18, the Suns attracted 8,183 fans including 3,534 on Fridays and 4,649 on Saturdays. Average was 431 fans.
But the Black Diamond Hockey League home playoffs were included in the 19 home dates. The playoffs drew 1,200 fans to two Suns games.
Three seasons ago, the Suns drew 5,582 fans in 14 dates, average 398.
Biggest crowds this year were the Jan. 17-18 series against the East Coast Gutter Snipes (1,232 including a season-high 713 in the Saturday game) and the season-opening series against Bozeman (Mt.) Stingers Nov. 29-30 (1,141, with 663 Friday).
Fewest numbers? The two-game 638 fans for the Dec. 13-14 home series with Park City, with a season-low 271 on Saturday night.
