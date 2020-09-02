Wood River High School senior Ben Goitiandia, right, chips the ball past Sun Valley Community School senior Willie DeWolfe, left, in Saturday’s match. Wood River boys and girls soccer teams played a double header against their Sun Valley Community School counterparts on Saturday. It was the first home game of the season for the Wood River teams and the first game of the season for the Community School players. The Wood River boys won their match 4-1. Sun Valley Community School girls beat their opposition 6-3.
