The Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League (IICL) has announced the cancelation of its 2020 fall racing season because of the global pandemic.
On the league’s website idahomtb.org, IICL executive director Eddie Freyer wrote to Idaho league families, “As many of you are aware, the state of Idaho has continued to struggle with limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“Some regions with significant spikes in positive cases have reverted back to Stage-3 restrictions preventing several of our teams from starting their practices.
“The Idaho League leadership team has been closely monitoring the situation and carefully evaluating our options based on guidance coming from the WHO, CDC and local health departments.
“The leadership team, along with input from coach representatives from across the state, has made the difficult decision to cancel in-person league-hosted races this fall.
“By canceling our league events, we hope to be a positive part of the long-term solution to getting COVID-19 under control here in Idaho and a return to normalcy as soon as possible. When it is safe to do so, we will return to the full-scale races across the state that we all look forward to each year.
“We will continue to post updates to the IICL website, but your best source of information regarding your team is your team director.”
This would have been the sixth season of IICL racing conducted under the auspices of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA), and also the sixth year of Wood River fielding a prep team.
Last Oct. 12 near Boise, Wood River led by Female Varsity season champion Anja Jensen and Male Varsity bronze medalist Blake DeHart earned its fourth consecutive IICL state championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In