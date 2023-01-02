Former Wood River High volleyball star Emily Vandenberg of Bellevue was one of five members of the College of Idaho volleyball team recognized for the 2022 Daktronics NAIA Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athlete team.
A 2020 WRHS grad, the 5-10 outside hitter saw action in 27 sets and had 54 kills for the Yotes. Vandenberg had double-figure kills in three matches for the 10-19 Yotes.
The psychology student needed a minimum 3.5 GPA to qualify for the national team.
🎈🥇💥 Way to go Emily! Congratulations! You are a super player! What are your post-graduation plans? ❓❔❓
