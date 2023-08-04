The Elkhorn Golf Club held its annual club championship on July 28 and 29, with 18 holes each day for a 36 hole aggregate. Open Champion was Alan Barnhardt, with gross scores of 77 and 72 for a 149 total score. Senior Champion was Dick Nelson, with a two-round 157 total. Women’s Gross victor was Lee Shoop, with a gross score of 185. Women’s Net winner was Davina Walker, with a net score of of 154.

