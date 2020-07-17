Sun Valley Resort’s Elkhorn Golf Course will host the Idaho Golf Association’s Idaho State Amateur golf championship for men and women July 23-25.
The 54-hole stroke play tournament will begin Thursday, July 23 and continue through next Saturday. A practice round will be held Wednesday, July 22.
A total 120 players are expected, including most of Idaho’s top amateur golfers.
Elkhorn’s PGA Director of Golf is Tyler Jones. The whole staff is gearing up for the major Gem State tournament, now in its 92nd year for the men.
The IGA normally holds its state amateur golf championships for men and women at different courses. But, in this COVID-19 year, it was decided to combine the two events. Elkhorn had already planned to hold the men’s competition.
Tate Mills, Elkhorn’s PGA head professional, said, “It’s going to be a real exciting week—good to have a big tournament here for the first time since the IGA Match Play Championships back in 2016.”
Mills said, “The weather looks like it will be good, and the course will be in the best shape it’s ever been.”
Last year’s state men’s amateur winner by five strokes was Carson Barry of Eagle (65-65-67 for 13-under-par 197). The first-time women’s winner was Anna Kittelson of Boise (76-76-74 for 10-over-par 226).
The Idaho men’s tournament has been staged since 1929, and the women’s tournament since 1934.
