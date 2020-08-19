Hailey’s Timothy Graves carded a 3-under-par 69 Friday and turned it into a three-stroke victory in the Elkhorn Golf Club 2020 Stroke Play Championship on Saturday.
Graves (69-80 for 5-over-par 149) held off a second-round charge by gross-stroke runner-up Shane Wall (78-74 for 8-over-par 152). In third place was Mike Abaid (81-79 for 160).
Winning a scorecard playoff for having the better back-nine score on Saturday was net champion Jack Morbeck (76-77 for 153 net). He tied with Mike Christie (80-73 for 153 net).
Graves earned a $100 shop credit and qualified to represent Elkhorn Golf Club at the Idaho Golf Association’s Tournament of Champions set for Oct. 3-4 at Blue Lakes Country Club in Twin Falls.
Morbeck and Christie each earned $55 golf shop credits.
Top scores by category:
Gross Championship: 1—Timothy Graves 69-80 for 149. 2—Shane Wall 78-74 for 152. 3—Mike Abaid 81-79 for 160. 4 (tie)—Will Piculell 82-87 for 169 and Scott Lucas 82-87 for 169. 6—Chris Abbott 82-90 for 172. 7—Jack Clark 88-86 for 174. 8—Will Fruehling 85-92 for 177. 8—Mike Pirzynski 84-94 for 178. 9—Robin Sarchett 104-101 for 205.
Net Championship: 1 (won scorecard playoff)—Jack Morbeck 76-77 for 153 net. 1—Mike Christie 80-73 for 153 net.
3—Duncan Clark 73-82 for 155. 4 (tie)—Dick Nelson 80-76 for 156 and Joel Klein 75-81 for 156. 6—Gene Lombardo 82-76 for 158. 7—John Beckert 83-84 for 167. DNF—John Patterson, Craig Bailey, Edward Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In