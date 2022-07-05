Hailey’s Days of the Old West Rodeo welcomed three rodeo queens to serve as ambassadors during the 2022 event. This year, Tymber Burkey, Abbigail Whittier and Raelyn Kindred take up the mantle. Read on to get to know this year’s honorees.
Senior Ambassador: Tymber Burkey
Shoshone’s Tymber Burkey is this year’s Senior Rodeo Queen Ambassador for the Days of the Old West Rodeo.
The 18-year-old high-school rodeo standout competes in barrel racing and breakaway roping, and has high aspirations in the sport.
“Rodeo has been a part of my life since I could remember,” she said. “It has pushed me to make my very own goal of qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo before the age of 25. I compete in barrels, and breakaway for my rodeo events.”
Outside of the arena, Burkey is very active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. With FFA, she competes in floral competitions and horse judging. During the Lincoln County Fair, she also shows FFA market lambs. She’s the daughter of Chad and Chantil Burkey.
“I can’t wait to see everyone come out and support all the cowboys and cowgirls at the Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo,” she said.
Teen Ambassador: Abbigail Whittier
After winning Junior Rodeo Queen at the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo in 2021, 14-year-old Abbigail Whittier of Carey serves as Teen Ambassador for Hailey’s Days of the Old West Rodeo.
The daughter of Tom and Katie Whittier, Abbigail has been competing in junior high school rodeo, track, volleyball and basketball for the past two years.
She’ll start ninth grade at Carey High School next month. After that, Whittier says she plans to go to college to study equine therapy and train to become a veterinarian.
Junior Ambassador: Raelyn Kindred
At 12 years old, Raelyn Kindred just completed her first season of Junior High School Rodeo in the Fifth District and can’t wait for the next one. The Gooding Middle School sixth grader has a long record of accomplishments to her name, already named Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo Junior Queen, Grand Champion Horse Showman and Grand Champion Rabbit Showman. For the past four years, she has also raised the Grand Champion Market Goat at the event.
Kindred lives in Shoshone with her parents and five siblings. When not competing, she enjoys riding, crocheting and raising goats and livestock.
“I am excited to compete for the Hailey Days of the Old West Junior Queen title and continue to learn more about rodeo life and represent rodeo,” she said.
