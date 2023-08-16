Sun Valley Suns president John “Cub” Burke announced last week that 2017 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Davis Love III will be playing in the second annual Suns fundraising golf scramble set for Saturday, Sept. 16, at Elkhorn Golf Course.
Love, 53, a North Carolina native with 21 PGA tour victories to his credit since turning professional in 1985, will play as a special guest in the 18-hole scramble with three other players. There will be a pre-tournament auction for spots in Love’s foursome.
A professional golf caddie for over 30 years starting in 1985, Burke was Love’s caddie for several seasons, including Ryder Cup appearances in 2002 and 2004, and Love’s 2003 Players Championship victory. Love became interested in Suns hockey during that time. He was an early and important backer of the fundraising Suns Foundation.
Burke asked him if he wanted to join the 2023 Suns golf scramble and said that Love readily agreed to the request.
“Davis has always been a fan and supporter of the Suns,” said Burke.
Up to 27 foursomes will be entered in the Sept. 16 shotgun scramble tourney, which raises funds to help cover Suns expenses for the 2023-24 hockey season. Fees remain the same as last year at $150 per person and $600 per foursome. Food is included. Tournament sign-ups started on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Visit svsunshockey.com, click on News and Save the Date, and reserve a spot. Payment of fees is accepted on the day of the tournament only. There will be awards for longest drive, closest to the pin and tournament champions at the Elkhorn clubhouse.
The golf tournament is the kickoff for the 49th Sun Valley Suns season that begins Dec. 1-2 with home games against the Bozeman (Montana) Stingers at Hailey’s Campion Ice House. The new schedule features 26 games, including 20 at home. The Suns (737-307-29 all-time) boasted a 21-3 record last winter.
New on the schedule are the New England Predators, the Skidmore Alumni, New York St. Nicks and the Reno (Nevada) Ice Raiders (home and away). Bobby Farrelly’s East Coast Gutter Snipes will return Jan. 19-20. The Eclipse Bowl with Boston Moons will end the season March 15-16.
Among the new players are Trinity College’s Drew Tallet, 31, on defense; power forward Owen Powers, 28, from Middlebury; and goalie Ben McLean, 26, who played for the Vermont Switchbacks here this past February. Check the Express web site for the complete 2023-24 schedule. ￼
