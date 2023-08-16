Sun Valley Suns logo

Sun Valley Suns president John “Cub” Burke announced last week that 2017 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Davis Love III will be playing in the second annual Suns fundraising golf scramble set for Saturday, Sept. 16, at Elkhorn Golf Course.

Love, 53, a North Carolina native with 21 PGA tour victories to his credit since turning professional in 1985, will play as a special guest in the 18-hole scramble with three other players. There will be a pre-tournament auction for spots in Love’s foursome.

A professional golf caddie for over 30 years starting in 1985, Burke was Love’s caddie for several seasons, including Ryder Cup appearances in 2002 and 2004, and Love’s 2003 Players Championship victory. Love became interested in Suns hockey during that time. He was an early and important backer of the fundraising Suns Foundation.

