Sun Valley Suns men’s hockey coach John “Cub” Burke is expecting to wrap up his 33-year PGA golf caddy career this week during the $7.1 million RBC Heritage tournament at Harbour Town GL in Hilton Head, S.C.
“My last week on the tour,” Burke said about his current association with Wake Forest University alum and 16-year PGA tour professional Bill Haas, 38, from Charlotte, N.C.
Ketchum resident Burke, 70 on June 1, started his PGA caddie career in April 1987 at the Las Vegas Invitational, shortly after finishing his first winter as the coach of the Sun Valley Suns.
Burke was 37 and still able to wear a Minnesota Twins baseball cap at work in the more relaxed days on the tour when he started carrying a bag for third-year Pennsylvania pro Charlie Bolling, 30, out of Duke University.
He caddied 25 events that season, 22 with Bolling including the U.S. Open, two with Brad Faxon including the PGA Championship, and one event with pro Andrew Magee.
Burke was undecided about returning for a second season of caddying in 1988, but decided to go back to work. His reasoning was that some caddies still owed him money and he wanted to collect.
“It’s like chasing pot at the end of the rainbow,” Burke said at the time.
Thirty-two years later, he’s still in the chase.
Entered on a sponsor exemption, Haas is making his 398th tour start, boasting 57 top-10 finishes and six career wins, the last in 2015. He tied for seventh place in 2018 at the RBC Heritage tournament. It was his first top-10 Heritage result in 14 starts there.
Haas has played in 10 tournaments this season, making five cuts. His top finish was a tie for 27th in Puerto Rico.
As a caddie with a sharp sense of humor, Burke has become a singular presence on the tour. “The world is his dartboard,” said another longtime PGA caddie, Tony Navarro, during a recent podcast.
During the pandemic, Burke has been home in Ketchum and has been featured on two podcasts.
The Hockey News presented one May 12 on “Gouche Live,” with Kerry Goulet and Paul Rosen. It focuses on his involvement in elite hockey.
The other one, streamed on June 1, features Burke and Tony Navarro on The Caddie Network’s “Under the Strap” show with host T.J. Auclair.
Be sure to tune in to hear the comments of Burke, a true original in two sports worlds. Visit them at these sites:
https://www.thecaddienetwork.com/under-the-strap-podcast-episode-11-with-tony-navarro-and-john-cub-burke/
