Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation skiers tried a different type of cross-country on the trails out Croy Canyon on Saturday, June 24, joining runners from across the community in SVSEF’s first-ever Summer Start Trail Race.
Starting at Rotarun, runners picked either a 5-mile or 2-mile course through the Croy network. The goal: finish fast, and raise money for SVSEF cross-country teams.
SVSEF XC alumnus Taylor Sundali put up the top time in the men’s 5-mile race, lapping the course in 33:06. SVSEF XC Gold Teamer Bentley Walker-Broose (33:45) finished second, four seconds ahead of teammate Peter Wolter (33:49).
Andie Cornish, who runs for the University of Vermont, won the women’s 5-mile race in 36:31. Anja Grover, an SVSEF alumna who now skis at Dartmouth College, crossed second. SVSEF XC Comp Team Coach Maddie Morgan placed third.
Alpine FIS racer Ava Murphy won the women’s 2-mile race in 16:17, ahead of XC Comp Team Eden Keeney and Alpine FIS skier Avryl Haas. On the men’s side, youth held sway: 13-year-old Duncan Fryberger (16:22) beat 10-year-old Cody Lloyd (16:29). Travis Scott finished third in 17:00.
“It was really special to see the community come out to support the team, to race, volunteer, and enjoy what the Croy trails offer,” said SVSEF Cross Country Program Director Becky Woods. “We’re so grateful to the BLM, BCRD, and the neighborhood at Rotarun for supporting this event—I’m excited to see it become a fun part of the fabric of this community!” ￼
