SVSEF Summer Start; Croy Canyon

Runners hit the trail during the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s first Summer Start Trail Race in Croy Canyon on Saturday, June 24.

 Courtesy SVSEF

Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation skiers tried a different type of cross-country on the trails out Croy Canyon on Saturday, June 24, joining runners from across the community in SVSEF’s first-ever Summer Start Trail Race.

Starting at Rotarun, runners picked either a 5-mile or 2-mile course through the Croy network. The goal: finish fast, and raise money for SVSEF cross-country teams.

SVSEF XC alumnus Taylor Sundali put up the top time in the men’s 5-mile race, lapping the course in 33:06. SVSEF XC Gold Teamer Bentley Walker-Broose (33:45) finished second, four seconds ahead of teammate Peter Wolter (33:49).

