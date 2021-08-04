Linda Segre and Marilyn Celano were the lone golfers standing by the end of the weekend, weathering the storm, outlasting the rain and holding off a stiff field of golfers to claim victory at the 2021 Valley Club Member-Member Golf Championship last weekend.
As the storms threatened play, the Member-Member started its third and fourth rounds regardless.
With the scramble and the best ball completed, the upcoming alternate shot format and the dreaded aggregate—where everything counts—weighed heavily on the participants’ minds. The strategy wasn’t really to go low, like on day one, but to avoid going high.
Teams that were leading simply needed to play well enough to prevent them from losing any ground gained the previous day. Those trailing behind were waiting like a school of starving sharks for the leads to make a mistake so that they could jump to the front.
As players funneled in from their fourth and final rounds, the war stories began to emerge. Some took five shots to get out of a bunker; others were reaching deep and asking themselves if they could hit a ball that was submerged in 10 inches of water.
Some teams must have become disoriented and thought a higher score trumps a lower one, but in all the turmoil and nerves, a few teams managed to post a 1 on the card—unfortunately, it was followed by another digit.
It was tragic to see some of the leads toppled, but the teams that held it together and avoided the big number—or in some cases multiple big numbers—ultimately found themselves at the top of their flight.
The first and second place teams pocketed $300 and $200, respectively, and a spot in the 2021 Member-Member Shoot-Out. Third place received a $100 in The Valley Club Pro Shop credit, but sadly their journey for the championship would end there, so on to the Shoot-Out the rest would go.
The Shoot-Out started with 12 teams on the South 9 Course, with five teams being eliminated upon completion of the hole.
Suzanne Williams and Julie Potter were fan favorites, but an unfortunate double hit left the team with a net score of 7, which wasn’t enough to move on. The teams of Lloyd Dyer and Chris Stephens, David Hennessy and Whit Atkinson, David Rognlien and Mitch August, and Roger Brown and Paul Stefani also found themselves eliminated on the first hole.
Hole No. 1 of the North 9 Course was the next proving ground, and two teams lost the battle: Richard Seigel and Bill McCurley, and Norman Schultz and Jerry Graham’s championship chances were dashed with a net 5.5 and 6 respectfully.
Hole No. 2 of the North 9 would see two more teams go. Paul Kenny and Stephen Kearns tried to battle their way back from an errant approach shot, which led to an unplayable situation, but they then managed to play well enough to find themselves in a chip-off with three other teams.
The team chipping closest would secure a top-3 finish with Tift Mann and Tommy Sanderson, and Segre and Celano, who scored a net-5 on the hole. Jay Cassell recorded the closest shot of the three teams, and in the process, eliminated Kenny and Kearns, and Jim Daniels and John Ashton.
Mann and Sanderson found themselves in trouble with a wayward tee shot, leading to a punch out from the right rough. They recorded a 5 on the par-4 No. 8 of the North Course but it wasn’t enough to move on to the final hole.
Cassell and Blair Hull, and Celano and Segre had now reached the final hole at the North Course.
Both teams had played well, but the women’s team had been the most consistent throughout the Shoot-Out, and at this point, their alternate shot score was only 1 over par.
Throughout the Shoot-Out, Segre and Celano never found themselves in trouble and played a perfect tee-to-green game. They only needed to do it one more time, and though their tee shot didn’t find the fairway, their second shot found the green, which was not the case for Hull and Cassell.
The women’s team had a 4-foot putt for par to clinch the victory, and Segre buried the putt dead center in the hole to claim the 2021 Member-Member Championship.
Below are the final Shoot-Out results.
Full results
Shoot-Out winnings
1—Linda Segre/Marilyn Celano, $300/team. 2—Jay Cassell/Blair Hull, $200/team. 3—Tift Mann/Tommy Sanderson, $100/team.
Flight Results
Score to par and winnings
Butch Cassidy
1—Tift Mann /Tommy Sanderson (-7.5), $300/team. 2—Lloyd Dyer/Chris Stephens (-2), $200/team. 3—Mike Taylor/Bill Bishop (3), $100/team.
Wyatt Earp
1—David Hennessy/Whit Atkinson (-0.5), $300/team. 2—Norman Schultz/Jerry Graham (1), $200/team. T3—John Shoemaker/Mats Wilander (1.5), $50/team. T3—Jon Verhaeghe/Rick Benners (1.5), $50/team.
Jesse James
1—Paul Kenny/Stephen Kearns (1), $300/team. T2—David Rognlien/Mitch August—Won in a Chip-off (4), $150/team. T2—Marty Albertson/Chris Leady (4), $150/team.
Billy the Kid
1—Richard Seigel/Bill McCurley (-7), $300/team. 2—Jay Cassell/Blair Hull (-1), $200/team. 3—John Herrell/Tony Price (3), $100/team.
Doc Holliday
1—Jim Daniels/John Ashton (2), $300/team. 2—Roger Brown/Paul Stefani (4.5), $200/team. 3—Ernie Getto/Peter Ziegler (7), $100/team.
Annie Oakley
1—Linda Segre/Marilyn Celano (-3), $300/team. 2—Suzanne Williams/Julie Potter (2.5), $200/team. T3—Debbie Lemman/Kristen O’Reilly (6.5), $50/team. T3—Ann Sadler/Luanne Skow (6.5), $50/team.
